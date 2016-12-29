An apartment that is a Nordic extravaganza!

You'll have no doubt noticed that Scandinavian styling was big news in 2016 and with it set to continue long into 2017, we thought it might be a good time to show you one apartment that really took the theme to heart and sought to embody every motif that is so critical to Scandi-styling. The interior designer that created this stunning home clearly had an inherent understanding of the trend, as everything here feels calm, considered and chosen on merit, rather than simply for effect and the result is a cohesive, cozy and comforting space that is punctuated with natural wood and geometric patterns. If you're a big fan of the Scandinavian trend, then this is the article for you, so come with us now as we see how it's really done!
Walk through the front door of this charming apartment and you come face to face with this lovely scene! Lashings of natural wood, white walls and this divine room screen really do give the Nordic influence away here, but the simplicity is breathtaking. So clean and sleek, this is an entrance we can all be inspired by!
This living room is nothing short of gorgeous. With a gray low-level sofa in place, the uniform white walls feel softer somehow and that rug! Adding in a key motif of the trend, the geometric print rug really does add a lot of contrast and style, but can you spot the accent color that is making an appearance?
Choosing a fern green as the accent color here is inspired, as it makes sure that a natural, organic feel is never far away and it breaks up the monochrome of everywhere else so gently. A gray accent wall makes a great backdrop for a simple dining table and chairs set-up and those light fixtures! Wow!
Spin around in this living room and you see another textural element, in the form of the patterned wallpaper. Simple and understated, it works so well in this natural room that feels so uncluttered and free. This really is Scandinavian styling at its best!
Move through to the kitchen and it's no surprise that the monochrome is alive and well in here as well! White cabinets with a chunky wooden worktop keep the main motifs alive and kicking, while a simple striped runner adds in some punchy color and shapes. We love the hanging utensil bar too!
Just when you thought this whole room was going to be a sea of white, a cheeky little blackboard wall pops up to surprise you! A fun way to make the space more interactive, it doesn't look out of place or overbearing, thanks to other black accents in the room and we love the mismatched dining chairs too!
We adore this bathroom! It could have so easily been all-white and a little plain, but add in some pretty pastel patterned tiles and the Nordic vibe is once again brought to life! With a simple glass shower screen and wooden worktop, which matches the kitchen version perfectly, in place, this is such a fresh and cool space! We never thought we would actually be desperate to own a bathroom!
