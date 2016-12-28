Your browser is out-of-date.

Tricks you can use for your small bathroom

Apartamento Rua Pirapetinga - Piratininga Arquitetos + JPG.ARQ, Piratininga Arquitetos Associados Piratininga Arquitetos Associados Minimalist style bathroom
A small bathroom can be a beautiful space, if you know all the tricks of the trade that interior designers use to maximize every nuance of space! It's all about using what you have and finding ways to include what you need, without totally shrinking the space and we think we have found some really amazing techniques for space maximization! If you are always bemoaning your small space, prepare to see it in a whole new light, as these tips will open up endless possibilities for stylish, space-savvy innovations!

1. Big mirrors.

Apartamento Rua Pirapetinga - Piratininga Arquitetos + JPG.ARQ, Piratininga Arquitetos Associados Piratininga Arquitetos Associados Minimalist style bathroom
Piratininga Arquitetos Associados

Piratininga Arquitetos Associados
Piratininga Arquitetos Associados
Piratininga Arquitetos Associados

If you make one wall in your bathroom a huge mirror, your eyes will be tricked into seeing double the mount of space that is actually there! Keep surfaces clutter-free to really capitalize on the 'extra' space you have garnered and get your lighting right too for the perfect finishing touch!

2. A shower instead of a tub.

homify Minimalist style bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

One of the biggest space-drainers in a bathroom is actually the bathtub itself, but just because the room syntactically denotes having a tub, it doesn't mean you have to! In a smaller bathroom, you might be better off simply installing a top of the range shower and negating the tub altogether!

3. Neutral colors.

Dom na Różanym Potoku , Neostudio Architekci Neostudio Architekci Modern Bathroom
Neostudio Architekci

Neostudio Architekci
Neostudio Architekci
Neostudio Architekci

To make the most of a small bathroom, you really need to think about the colors that you have on your walls and floors. While a dark bathroom can be a dramatic and daring space, if you are keen to make the area feel bigger and more airy, white really is your best bet! 

4. Pedestal-free suite items.

Departamento CONESA, Trua arqruitectura Trua arqruitectura BathroomShelves
Trua arqruitectura

Trua arqruitectura
Trua arqruitectura
Trua arqruitectura

Old fashioned suite items that have bulky pedestals underneath them can be a nightmare in a small bathroom, as they mean you can't add any under-sink storage! Make this issue a thing of the past by updating your sink and toilet for wall-mounted versions, as you can then add some handy shelving!

5. Bright colors as accents only.

homify Industrial style bathroom Concrete Grey
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you can't live without bright colors and you are desperate to include some in a small bathroom, but without shrinking the space any further, you should consider choosing a bold accent hue! Shower curtains and towels are a great way to inject some color, but in an understated way.

6. Small but stylish accessories.

homify BathroomTextiles & accessories Copper/Bronze/Brass Metallic/Silver
homify

homify
homify
homify

You will want to add in some funky accessories to your bathroom, but if you go too crazy, you will end up with a cluttered space that feels a little overbearing! Keep your additions sleek and simple, however, and they will add to the wider aesthetic, instead of taking it over!

7. Integrated storage solutions.

2010 • Horm • Backstage, Salvatore Indriolo Salvatore Indriolo Corridor, hallway & stairsStorage
Salvatore Indriolo

Salvatore Indriolo
Salvatore Indriolo
Salvatore Indriolo

You need to be clever with your storage in a small bathroom and one of the best inventions in bathroom design history is the mirrored wall cabinet! Killing two birds with one exceptionally stylish stone, you have a mirror when you need it and lashings of shelving hidden away too! What a way to ensure a clutter-free room!

8. Inset wall shelving.

Элегантность эргономики, Lotos Design Lotos Design Modern Bathroom Stone Beige
Lotos Design

Lotos Design
Lotos Design
Lotos Design

Inset wall shelving is perfect for small bathrooms, as instead of having a bulky freestanding shelving system draining valuable floor space, you can build into your walls, to maintain a sleek look but still get all the storage that you need! Add some task lighting too and you're really cooking with gas!

9. Corner caddies.

Mobiliario Fondo Baño, Salgar Salgar BathroomShelves
Salgar

Salgar
Salgar
Salgar

Never underestimate how useful your corners are in a small bathroom! A corner in your shower, for example, is the ideal location for some toiletry caddies that can either be attached with screws or sucker pads. No more treading on the shampoo for you! 

For extra bathroom inspiration, take a look at this article: 16 tricks for a luxurious bathroom.

Which of these ideas would be handy for your bathroom?

