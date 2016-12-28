Tricks you can use for your small bathroom

A small bathroom can be a beautiful space, if you know all the tricks of the trade that interior designers use to maximize every nuance of space! It's all about using what you have and finding ways to include what you need, without totally shrinking the space and we think we have found some really amazing techniques for space maximization! If you are always bemoaning your small space, prepare to see it in a whole new light, as these tips will open up endless possibilities for stylish, space-savvy innovations!
If you make one wall in your bathroom a huge mirror, your eyes will be tricked into seeing double the mount of space that is actually there! Keep surfaces clutter-free to really capitalize on the 'extra' space you have garnered and get your lighting right too for the perfect finishing touch!
One of the biggest space-drainers in a bathroom is actually the bathtub itself, but just because the room syntactically denotes having a tub, it doesn't mean you have to! In a smaller bathroom, you might be better off simply installing a top of the range shower and negating the tub altogether!
To make the most of a small bathroom, you really need to think about the colors that you have on your walls and floors. While a dark bathroom can be a dramatic and daring space, if you are keen to make the area feel bigger and more airy, white really is your best bet!
Old fashioned suite items that have bulky pedestals underneath them can be a nightmare in a small bathroom, as they mean you can't add any under-sink storage! Make this issue a thing of the past by updating your sink and toilet for wall-mounted versions, as you can then add some handy shelving!
If you can't live without bright colors and you are desperate to include some in a small bathroom, but without shrinking the space any further, you should consider choosing a bold accent hue! Shower curtains and towels are a great way to inject some color, but in an understated way.
You will want to add in some funky accessories to your bathroom, but if you go too crazy, you will end up with a cluttered space that feels a little overbearing! Keep your additions sleek and simple, however, and they will add to the wider aesthetic, instead of taking it over!
You need to be clever with your storage in a small bathroom and one of the best inventions in bathroom design history is the mirrored wall cabinet! Killing two birds with one exceptionally stylish stone, you have a mirror when you need it and lashings of shelving hidden away too! What a way to ensure a clutter-free room!
Inset wall shelving is perfect for small bathrooms, as instead of having a bulky freestanding shelving system draining valuable floor space, you can build into your walls, to maintain a sleek look but still get all the storage that you need! Add some task lighting too and you're really cooking with gas!
Never underestimate how useful your corners are in a small bathroom! A corner in your shower, for example, is the ideal location for some toiletry caddies that can either be attached with screws or sucker pads. No more treading on the shampoo for you!
