9 amazing dining table designs

One of the biggest trends that looks set to make a big impact in 2017 is the reintroduction of formal dining spaces, so what better way to get you in the mood than by showing you a host of fantastic dining tables that will add style and functionality to your home? Interior designers are aware of how open-plan living can have an impact on home layouts, but with all of these fantastic designs, you won't need a separate dining room, as they will look great as part of a much larger space. Don't believe us? Then just feast your eyes on some of our favorite table designs and see which would look best in your home!
This dining table looks spectacular, not least because the rich wooden frame and black glass are a partnership made in heaven! The simple square design easily seats eight people and would be great for dinner parties!
If you like your furniture a little less formal but still sociable, a round dining table could be the perfect option for you! They tuck neatly into a corner and look gorgeous, even when not in use! We love this one, as it contrasts with all the angular furniture in the rest of the room!
If you have the space to spare, a traditional rectangular table is such a great investment for your home! In an open-plan space, we particularly like them, as they provide a sociable spot for homework and eating, meaning that everyone can be together, whatever they are doing!
You can combine all the functionality of a large rectangular table with the soft aesthetics of a circular version, by choosing something like this amazing example! The corners have been rounded, but to maintain the impressive look, ornate carving has been completed!
For a wooden table with a far more contemporary feel, opt for a large slab, straight from the tree! Walnut works especially well and you can even opt to leave the rough edges in place, for a more rustic look. The joy of tables like this is that they are all unique and any imperfections actually just add character!
Glass tables are a bit like Marmite spread; you either love or hate them, but we think that they make a fantastic addition to a modern home! With impactful legs and pretty chairs in place, they look absolutely stunning and we certainly wouldn't say no to this 10-seater that is outrageous!
A heritage dining table looks fantastic with modern chairs, so this set-up is a dream! The bold contrast of the black table with soft white chair covers looks extraordinary and in a monochrome home, really keeps the theme going, without becoming too overbearing and dark!
We love this idea! Install a sizable dining table and have formal chairs on one side and a long bench on the other and you will be able to embrace different styles of dining! A dark table can be easily perked up with a colorful table runner or vibrant chair cushions too!
You don't need to install a huge dining table to up the functionality of a room, as this charming bistro table proves! Part of a small open-plan home, this little square design really makes the most of a space, while not impacting too much on the wider room! So cute!
For more dining room inspiration, take a look at this arcticle: 8 lovely ideas for a great dining experience.