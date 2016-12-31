A home guaranteed to touch your heart

You wouldn't imagine all of this was inside the white cube. The indoor space is stunning, with several areas marked out as retreat zones, whilst others are free-flowing locations designed for interaction.

The steel stair leads up to a split level mezzanine; the top of the white cube forms a sunken recess that is hemmed in by the higher level floor. The difference in height between the two opens up a gap that creates strong connections between the lower level and the upper level.