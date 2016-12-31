A home guaranteed to touch your heart

Wood is the way to the heart. You will love this home, furnished with wood in a minimalist cube. Each and every home designed by architects ALTS DESIGN OFFICE is incredibly unique and stunning. You may have seen some of their designs already, and in accordance with their signature approach, the exterior is simple and understated, giving very little clue as to what the interior holds in store. The inside is made up of raw materials, richly colored timbers, bespoke furniture, and innovative spatial formations. This home is another example of their incredible creativity!
Let's take a look…
As we can see the exterior is understated; a white box with a few rectangular openings and a timber portico structure. The rational and minimal form is a charming contemporary expression of living, just the way the architects intended. We know you can't wait to see the interior.
You wouldn't imagine all of this was inside the white cube. The indoor space is stunning, with several areas marked out as retreat zones, whilst others are free-flowing locations designed for interaction.
The steel stair leads up to a split level mezzanine; the top of the white cube forms a sunken recess that is hemmed in by the higher level floor. The difference in height between the two opens up a gap that creates strong connections between the lower level and the upper level.
The open plan spaces are eloquently connected. Here, the minimal industrial kitchen is stripped back to the bare essentials and is perfectly connected to the dining space and the exterior.
A rich material palette of wood and metal invades the interior while the white walls are held together with a raw concrete floor and a beautifully exposed timber ceiling.
Here is a view of the upper level. A cozy, carpeted living space is wrapped with timber walkways. A stone wall element is introduced at this level, providing an abundance of texture and rich earthy colors.
Much like the rest of this delightful home, the bedroom celebrates wood. The walls, as well as the floor and ceiling are raw and cozy, whilst the window which looks down to the lower floor is an intriguing addition.
The bathroom features a vanity, finished in black and white. It is a bold yet minimalist space in which only the bare essentials have been included. Painted in white, with a large horizontal mirror on the wall, it is a functional space which adds to the uniqueness of this home.
