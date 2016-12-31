A modern, bold and practical home

The Minakuchi House is a bold and contemporary affair which combines sleek designs, warm wooden elements and trendy colors for a look that’s unique and refreshing. The structure is simple yet elegant, and the interiors are bright, open and sensible. Minimal decor and space-saving solutions make the house cozy and calming. The balcony is a big attraction too along with the very functional entryway. Explore more of this creation by the architects at ALTS Design Office.
The bold and unusual black exterior of the house helps it stand out from its neighbors. Plentiful glass windows allow natural light to enter the home, while wooden accents add warmth in the upper story balcony.
The neat and straightforward lines of the house make it a chic affair which is very modern and sophisticated. The sleek pillars look trendy as well.
Equipped with a neat concrete bench, table and black iron shelf, the spacious entryway looks inviting and functional. There is ample space to sit, take off your shoes, organize hats, umbrellas and coats. The wooden flooring and a potted plant add a cozy touch.
A plush tan sofa offers cozy seating in the bright and airy living area, with large glass doors sliding open to lead you to the large balcony. The grey rug contrasts the wooden flooring, and a stylish tiled panel subtly separates the living from the dining and kitchen. The home looks open and easy for socializing.
The sleek TV unit is a black and bold touch in the living area, with a single potted green offering freshness. A black metal frame set with frosted glass panels separate the living from the other private areas.
The other side of the glass and metal partition you just saw is this sleek hallway. What we love here is the smart black bookshelf which offers ample storage without eating up floor area.
Elegant and warm wooden tones dominate the dining and kitchen in this house. The smooth surfaces of the furniture make for a trendy look, while an L-shaped bench near the window offers a sunny spot for reading.
This corner has been cleverly utilized to accommodate the sink and a sleek mirror. The concrete counter contrasts the white walls and wooden flooring nicely, while an in-built cabinet with sliding doors cater to storage.
Smooth white walls and minimalist fixtures make the bathroom a cozy, bright and refreshing space. The inbuilt niche offers space for organizing toiletries, and the strip of colorful tiles is a vibrant touch.
Hope this modern and smart house has given you lots of design and decor ideas. Take another tour here - A modest home with stunning interiors.