Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

9 ideas to decorate modern houses

press profile homify press profile homify
homify Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Loading admin actions …

If you have a modern home that you think could stand to accept some super funky touches, then read on, as we have some fantastic ideas for making more of your space in interesting and unique ways! Interior designers are consistently pushing the boat out in terms of innovative and fascinating design motifs and these really are some of our favorites! Making more of small hallways, dead space and even adding extra functionality, all of these ideas are going to get you seriously thinking about how you use pockets of room in your home, so if you fancy getting creative and inspired, come with us now!

1. Optical illusion hallways.

Stripes, Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro

Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro
Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro
Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro

Place a mirrored panel at the end of a short hallway and you'll be staggered by how much longer it looks! This space has been cleverly manipulated to look twice as long as it actually is and we are in love with the chevron rug that maintains the directional gaze!

2. Install an under-stairs garden.

PROJECTO 3, Grupo HC Grupo HC Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Grupo HC

Grupo HC
Grupo HC
Grupo HC

All that dead space underneath your stairs can be used to create an eye-catching feature that will have your friends turning green with envy! Simple shingle and plants that need little maintenance, such as cacti, are perfect and don't forget to add some lighting too, for extra impact!

3. Symmetrical design.

Apartamento Lisboa, Critério Arquitectos by Canteiro de Sousa Critério Arquitectos by Canteiro de Sousa Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Critério Arquitectos by Canteiro de Sousa

Critério Arquitectos by Canteiro de Sousa
Critério Arquitectos by Canteiro de Sousa
Critério Arquitectos by Canteiro de Sousa

Who doesn't love a little bit of symmetry in their home? It creates an easy harmony and balance and when you use the right items, can make a space far more practical too! We love these bright pink lamps and little flower pots, as they look so sweet, ordered and still fun, while illuminating the hallway wonderfully!

4. Bold color in the lobby.

Casa em Jurerê Internacional - SC - Brasil, Samara Barbosa Arquitetura Samara Barbosa Arquitetura Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Samara Barbosa Arquitetura

Samara Barbosa Arquitetura
Samara Barbosa Arquitetura
Samara Barbosa Arquitetura

KAPOW! What a bold and vivid splash of color this sideboard adds! We think you can take inspiration from this hallway, as a neutral area is easily cheered up and made a lot more special with just a couple of piquant additions! The best part is, you can grab a secondhand piece of furniture and paint it yourself!

5. Big natural additions.

homify Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase Marble Turquoise
homify

homify
homify
homify

If an under-stairs garden tempted you, we think you'll love the idea of planting a living tree inside your home too! Don't forget that it will purify your air, look great and add a really unique dimension of style to your home, so it's not a purely indulgent idea. Just make sure you select a variety that won't grow too huge!

6. A dedicated plant room.

Casa de descanso en Chapala, Mikkael Kreis Architects Mikkael Kreis Architects Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Mikkael Kreis Architects

Mikkael Kreis Architects
Mikkael Kreis Architects
Mikkael Kreis Architects

If you are a passionate gardener, you might be interested to know that more and more people are creating plant-only rooms in their homes! Perfect for re-potting and nurturing delicate blooms, out of the rain, these spaces have such a warm, tropical vibe that will lift the aesthetic of the entire house!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Storage-filled entrances.

Скандинавское настроение, Ekaterina Donde Design Ekaterina Donde Design Scandinavian style corridor, hallway& stairs
Ekaterina Donde Design

Ekaterina Donde Design
Ekaterina Donde Design
Ekaterina Donde Design

Modern homes always seem to have a knack for adding valuable functionality to where it is needed the most and when it comes to hallways, serious organisation is the key to success. Busy homes always seem to accrue a medley of shoes, coats and bags in the entrance, but with some simple and stylish storage in place, everything can stay there, but look good at the same time!

8. Contrasting colors.

miniszyk, unikat:lab unikat:lab Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
unikat:lab

miniszyk

unikat:lab
unikat:lab
unikat:lab

While neutrals are always a good base for modern homes, there is no harm in adding in a few flamboyant colors to brighten everything up! This hallway is a prime example of what we mean, as the entire home has been finished in a monochromatic style, but just adding in a fuchsia velvet seat has made the whole space come alive!

9. Engaging accessory displays.

homify Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
homify

homify
homify
homify

Why have one accessory on your hallway table when you can have a handful that all look great together and give a rounded idea as to who you are and what you like? Gone are the days of absolutely everything having to match, so start experimenting!

For more modern home inspiration, take a look at this article: 16 bathrooms with modern and fabulous showers!

30 ideas for the most beautiful living room
Which of these styles appeals to you the most?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks