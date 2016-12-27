A simple home that is at one with nature

You can always rely on Japan to show you amazing homes that have been designed with total balance and harmony in mind and the one we are bringing to you today is resolutely no exception to that rule! Designed by an architect who clearly understood the need for cohesive styling and easy maintenance, the beautiful aesthetics have not come at the detriment of usability or inherent enjoyment, as we think the interior will prove. Perfectly positioned and decorated inside with a no holds barred approach to natural wood, we think you'll be blown away by this lovely home, so let's take a look!
This side profile picture really shows you how amazing the entire house is going to be, as it easily demonstrates how carefully all of the materials have been chosen. White render with warm natural wood and a gray roof are signs that this is going to be a home inspired by nature and the surroundings, but wait until you see just how deep that inspiration runs!
From the side, you could have been forgiven for assuming that this was a modest build, but actually, it is a gargantuan family home that is not only large, but also incredibly eye-catching and stylish! What's really surprising is how naturally it sits in the surroundings, despite being so large!
As if the incredible size of this property wasn't already enough, add a delightful deck and suddenly, you have a house that is as enjoyable outside as it is inside! French doors blur the line between interior and exterior space and with such an incredible view to enjoy, the owners would have been crazy to not add this terrace!
Some people might say that you ca have too much of a good thing, but when that thing is natural wood, we don't agree! From floor to ceiling, this interior has been expertly decked out in a rich, honey hue that fills the home with warmth and tactile surfaces and it looks phenomenal! From inside, you can really appreciate how much light pours in through the numerous windows and we have to say that this is one of the most glorious interiors that we have seen!
When you have an interior that is made up almost exclusively of natural wood, the possibilities for integrated storage are almost endless! We love these long open-fronted shelves that make such great use of the under-window wall area and by adding vented segments to the bottom, natural light that filters up from the ground floor isn't impeded. Can we take a moment to appreciate the view from this first floor as well? Wow!
How fitting that in a home drenched in natural wood, a wood burning stove acts as the central feature! Effortlessly heating the entire home, it adds a really rustic feels, while also making sure that wood is always at the forefront of the home and how it operates. A simple set back fire alcove, finished in pretty tiles, is a deceptively simply but impactful addition and makes for such a wonderfully cozy living room!
