19 tricks for the cleanest bathroom you've ever had!

Who doesn't want to make their chores easier to handle? We know that we do, which is why we are bringing you our Top 19 tips for making your bathroom sparkle, with out having to put in too much effort. Seriously, all of our ideas will make for a really dazzling space, with very little time or elbow grease needed and you know that they'll work, as professional cleaners themselves use these techniques! Your bathroom really is a room that needs to stay super clean and fresh, so read on and find out how you can be the envy of your friends and still have time to meet them for lunch!
Fresh air goes a long way in a bathroom, so open the windows up!
Tie a bag of white vinegar over your shower head and leave over night. In the morning it will be limescale free and shining like a star!
Bath mats can get smelly very quickly, so wash or deodorize them weekly!
To prevent air vents from getting grimy, rub beeswax on them and see how quick they are to wipe!
Why scrub the walls with a small sponge, when you can simply mop them! Such a time-saver!
So many people forget to really get under the toilet rim when cleaning, but it makes a massive difference! Rubber gloves on!
Drop a couple of denture cleaning tablets in your toilet bowl and leave overnight for a limescale and stain-free bowl the next morning!
When you finish showering, give your screen a quick spritz of glass cleaner. It will clean itself from there and leave you with a gorgeous streak-free finish!
Soak tissues in white vinegar then pack them around any limescale that you notice in your taps. Leave overnight for the best results and then rinse!
Make sure you regularly throw out old medicines, out of date toiletries and grubby make-up, as all of these things will make your bathroom a bit more stale!
To make your room brighter, take the time to clean your light lenses or bulbs. It'll only take a minute and will make a big difference!
After a shower, tie your curtain up to prevent the bottom staying in water. This is the leading cause of mouldy curtains!
If you have any storage with handles in your bathroom, give them a quick wipe while you are doing the sink, to prevent sticky fingerprints ruining all your hard work!
A dab of bleach gel on an old toothbrush is the perfect remedy to dirty or moldy grout! Give it a scrub and be shocked at the difference!
Have you really thought about your bathroom lighting? You need bright, sparkling light in there so why not invest in some more powerful bulbs, but in LED format, so you can save some money!
Candles that give off a beautiful aroma are a must for every bathroom. We don't think we need to tell you why!
In an otherwise very clean bathroom, streaky glass will look awful, especially on your mirrors, so use a proper glass cleaner and even a squeegee, to get the perfect finish.
Shampoo, conditioner and shower gel bottles all get clogged up and sticky, so next time you have a shower, give them all a rinse before you put them back on the shelf.
When you've cleaned your whole bathroom, it's time to do the floor, so you can shut the door, let it dry and forget about all the chore for another week. Work from the point furthest from the door and you won't get trapped!
