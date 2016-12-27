Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

19 tricks for the cleanest bathroom you've ever had!

press profile homify press profile homify
Huddleston Road, Sam Tisdall Architects LLP Sam Tisdall Architects LLP Modern Bathroom
Loading admin actions …

Who doesn't want to make their chores easier to handle? We know that we do, which is why we are bringing you our Top 19 tips for making your bathroom sparkle, with out having to put in too much effort. Seriously, all of our ideas will make for a really dazzling space, with very little time or elbow grease needed and you know that they'll work, as professional cleaners themselves use these techniques! Your bathroom really is a room that needs to stay super clean and fresh, so read on and find out how you can be the envy of your friends and still have time to meet them for lunch!

1. Open the windows.

Belsize Park Hélène Dabrowski Interiors Modern Bathroom
Hélène Dabrowski Interiors

Belsize Park

Hélène Dabrowski Interiors
Hélène Dabrowski Interiors
Hélène Dabrowski Interiors

Fresh air goes a long way in a bathroom, so open the windows up!

2. Use vinegar on the shower head.

Tie a bag of white vinegar over your shower head and leave over night. In the morning it will be limescale free and shining like a star!

3. Wash those mats!

Drummonds Case Study: European Retreat, Denmark homify Scandinavian style bathroom
homify

Drummonds Case Study: European Retreat, Denmark

homify
homify
homify

Bath mats can get smelly very quickly, so wash or deodorize them weekly!

4. Wax up your vents.

Huddleston Road, Sam Tisdall Architects LLP Sam Tisdall Architects LLP Modern Bathroom
Sam Tisdall Architects LLP

Huddleston Road

Sam Tisdall Architects LLP
Sam Tisdall Architects LLP
Sam Tisdall Architects LLP

To prevent air vents from getting grimy, rub beeswax on them and see how quick they are to wipe!

5. Save time by mopping walls.

Eaton Mews North - Master Bathroom Roselind Wilson Design Modern Bathroom bathroom,modern,contemporary,black and white,interior design,lights
Roselind Wilson Design

Eaton Mews North—Master Bathroom

Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design

Why scrub the walls with a small sponge, when you can simply mop them! Such a time-saver!

6. Don't forget the toilet rim!

homify Eclectic style bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

So many people forget to really get under the toilet rim when cleaning, but it makes a massive difference! Rubber gloves on!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Get your toilet pearly white.

Modern Shower room A1 Lofts and Extensions Modern Bathroom
A1 Lofts and Extensions

Modern Shower room

A1 Lofts and Extensions
A1 Lofts and Extensions
A1 Lofts and Extensions

Drop a couple of denture cleaning tablets in your toilet bowl and leave overnight for a limescale and stain-free bowl the next morning!

8. Use self-cleaning sprays.

Feature Showers and Steam Showers, Nordic Saunas and Steam Nordic Saunas and Steam Modern Bathroom
Nordic Saunas and Steam

Feature Showers and Steam Showers

Nordic Saunas and Steam
Nordic Saunas and Steam
Nordic Saunas and Steam

When you finish showering, give your screen a quick spritz of glass cleaner. It will clean itself from there and leave you with a gorgeous streak-free finish!

9. Vinegar-wrap taps.

homify Classic style bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Soak tissues in white vinegar then pack them around any limescale that you notice in your taps. Leave overnight for the best results and then rinse!

10. Audit your storage!

Fairways at the Bishops Avenue, Celia Sawyer Luxury Interiors Celia Sawyer Luxury Interiors Modern Bathroom
Celia Sawyer Luxury Interiors

Fairways at the Bishops Avenue

Celia Sawyer Luxury Interiors
Celia Sawyer Luxury Interiors
Celia Sawyer Luxury Interiors

Make sure you regularly throw out old medicines, out of date toiletries and grubby make-up, as all of these things will make your bathroom a bit more stale!

11. Clean your light lenses.

Stormy Castle, LOYN+CO ARCHITECTS LOYN+CO ARCHITECTS Minimalist style bathroom
LOYN+CO ARCHITECTS

Stormy Castle

LOYN+CO ARCHITECTS
LOYN+CO ARCHITECTS
LOYN+CO ARCHITECTS

To make your room brighter, take the time to clean your light lenses or bulbs. It'll only take a minute and will make a big difference!

12. Tie your shower curtain.

Falkirk St, MDSX Contractors Ltd MDSX Contractors Ltd Industrial style bathroom
MDSX Contractors Ltd

Falkirk St

MDSX Contractors Ltd
MDSX Contractors Ltd
MDSX Contractors Ltd

After a shower, tie your curtain up to prevent the bottom staying in water. This is the leading cause of mouldy curtains!

13. Don't forget to clean your handles.

Battersea, LEIVARS LEIVARS Eclectic style bathroom
LEIVARS

Battersea

LEIVARS
LEIVARS
LEIVARS

If you have any storage with handles in your bathroom, give them a quick wipe while you are doing the sink, to prevent sticky fingerprints ruining all your hard work!

14. An old toothbrush will come in handy!

homify Modern Bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

A dab of bleach gel on an old toothbrush is the perfect remedy to dirty or moldy grout! Give it a scrub and be shocked at the difference!

15. Swap out your dull bulbs.

St John's Wood Patience Designs Studio Ltd Modern Bathroom small bathroom,bathroom,interior,design
Patience Designs Studio Ltd

St John's Wood

Patience Designs Studio Ltd
Patience Designs Studio Ltd
Patience Designs Studio Ltd

Have you really thought about your bathroom lighting? You need bright, sparkling light in there so why not invest in some more powerful bulbs, but in LED format, so you can save some money!

16. Invest in scented candles.

homify Modern Bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Candles that give off a beautiful aroma are a must for every bathroom. We don't think we need to tell you why!

17. Tackle glass smears.

BATH ROOM DESIGNS BY HOLLY KEELING, holly keeling interiors and styling holly keeling interiors and styling Bathroom
holly keeling interiors and styling

BATH ROOM DESIGNS BY HOLLY KEELING

holly keeling interiors and styling
holly keeling interiors and styling
holly keeling interiors and styling

In an otherwise very clean bathroom, streaky glass will look awful, especially on your mirrors, so use a proper glass cleaner and even a squeegee, to get the perfect finish.

18. Wash your toiletries.

Bathroom Baufritz (UK) Ltd. Modern Bathroom
Baufritz (UK) Ltd.

Bathroom

Baufritz (UK) Ltd.
Baufritz (UK) Ltd.
Baufritz (UK) Ltd.

Shampoo, conditioner and shower gel bottles all get clogged up and sticky, so next time you have a shower, give them all a rinse before you put them back on the shelf.

19. Tackle the floor last.

​Brixham House, Tye Architects Tye Architects Modern Bathroom
Tye Architects

​Brixham House

Tye Architects
Tye Architects
Tye Architects

When you've cleaned your whole bathroom, it's time to do the floor, so you can shut the door, let it dry and forget about all the chore for another week. Work from the point furthest from the door and you won't get trapped!

For more household organization advice, take a look at this article: 7 tips for maintaining a tidy house.

The apartment that went from shameful to stunning!
Which of these tips are you going to try out?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks