The apartment that went from shameful to stunning!

We love a good before and after project, as we know that they give you all untold enthusiasm and inspiration for your own home revamps and we think that today's will be a real favorite! The interior designer here had a job on their hands to turn a boring and bland apartment into something really special, but it's clear that it wasn't a struggle for them, as the end result is amazing! With a focus on modern, clean aesthetics, every room has been made prettier and far more functional, so if you are about to tackle a renovation project, read on to see what you could accomplish!
Serving hatches in kitchen walls used to be an innovative solution, but these days, they always look tired and outdated. This one is no exception, with a dark wood sill, bland walls and a seriously old fashioned kitchen lurking behind it! The light that comes in through the kitchen window simply gets lost and all in all, this is one dire spot!
What a difference taking out that extra wall has made! Open-planning the kitchen so that it leads seamlessly into the rest of the main living space has not only allowed natural light to bounce around more freely, but has also made way for extra worktop too. An integrated hob, with striking extractor, still makes a clear definition as to where the kitchen begins, but in a far more subtle way and pale wood cabinets were exactly the right choice here!
Well this is a living room in distress if we ever saw one! The layout of the chairs so odd and disjointed and with no accessories or wall art, the whole area feels bland and unexciting. We can't imagine looking forward to spending time in here after a long day at work!
Now this is a room that simply begs you to enjoy it! We love that a formal dining area has been put in place, while the sofas have been moved to the far end of the room, to create a distinct divide of functions, but everyone can still be in the same space, regardless of what they are doing. Spotlights add a real touch of modernity to the room and the addition of vibrant floor rugs and gorgeous trinkets all make the room come alive and say more about who lives here. One thing is for sure; they have amazing taste!
Sad bathrooms are one of the worst things that we see here at homify and this one is a tragedy of Shakespearean proportions! Awful tiles, grubby sealant and a next to useless shower adaptive bath all make this a bathroom from a horror film and we don't want to see any more!
How much better is this space now? Simple white wall tiles with just a hint of navy blue mosaics look far more modern and elegant than what was here before and by plumping for a proper shower, there is a crisp and vibrant ambiance now. It just goes to show that simple is often better!
