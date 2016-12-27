Trends 2017: what you are going to have at home next year?

We know that Christmas won't stop you from planning your next spot of DIY and of course, you want to know what all the latest and greatest trends will be in 2017, right? That's why we are bringing you out top tips for design trends next year and you can rest assured that these are all being cited by amazing interior designers that seem to be able to see into the future! Many of these are natural evolution of 2016 ideas, so if you were cutting edge this year, you will only need to change up a couple of colors or add some new accessories to stay bang on trend, which will be great for your home and your bank balance! Let's take a look at all the trends that look set to be big news and why don't you try to get everything you need in the January sales?
Are you ready to know which colors look set to be the biggest hits of 2017? Here we go then! Gray, terracotta, pink, coral and gold are guaranteed to be HUGE and are fast becoming the new neutrals, so grab some paint chips and start planning some soft, warm upgrades!
Never out of style, natural wood is going to popular again in 2017, so if you went hell for leather adding it to your home this year, congratulations, as you will have very little to do next year! What a super bonus! If you haven't taken the plunge yet, don't be scared, as natural wood can often be very cost-effective and still impactful!
Talking of timeless materials, marble is going to be making an even bigger comeback in 2017, with bathrooms and kitchen worktops being the main focus. It is an expensive material, but as it is also a natural one, no two home will ever look the same, even if they have the same variation installed!
Concrete made a tentative step forward into the world of interior design in 2016, but it is going to make a big splash next year! We expect to see a lot of micro-cement and polished concrete in place of standard plastered walls and even in ultra contemporary bathrooms!
You couldn't go anywhere without seeing some geometric prints in 2016 and that is definitely not going to change in the coming year! What will be added to the mix, however, are nature-inspired motifs, so look out for plant adorned statement wallpapers!
Soft cottons and thick wools are going to be hugely popular next year, as we fully expect the Scandinavian Hyyge trend to continue. If it can be snuggled under, you need it in your home and not just in your bedroom. Look out for organic throws for your sofas as well!
Textures seem to be really important for the next year, which is why velvet is a natural choice for a serious resurgence! Small statement armchairs, reupholstered in rich velvet will be springing up everywhere, but why not take it to the next level with an entirely velvet sofa?
If you didn't give in to the rose gold and copper trends of 2016, now is the time to think about it as they are going to carry on being popular throughout 2017. You can tread carefully with this trend, as a little metallic design goes a long way, so how about investing in some pretty light shades as a starting point?
While Scandinavian, Nordic and minimalist trends all look as though they are going to be popular next year, it's up to you to put your own spin on popular design. Mix and match elements from different aesthetics to create a unique home that really represents your tastes and desire to stay current and you can't go wrong!
