Trends 2017: what you are going to have at home next year?

We know that Christmas won't stop you from planning your next spot of DIY and of course, you want to know what all the latest and greatest trends will be in 2017, right? That's why we are bringing you out top tips for design trends next year and you can rest assured that these are all being cited by amazing interior designers that seem to be able to see into the future! Many of these are natural evolution of 2016 ideas, so if you were cutting edge this year, you will only need to change up a couple of colors or add some new accessories to stay bang on trend, which will be great for your home and your bank balance! Let's take a look at all the trends that look set to be big news and why don't you try to get everything you need in the January sales?