An apartment that went from terribly drab to wonderfully fab!

We often look at wonderful apartments and wonder what they looked like before they were renovated to become contemporary havens of style and elegance and today's project gives us a good idea! You won't believe how old fashioned, cluttered and just unusable this home looked before a talented interior designer took it to task, so we are going to walk you through the transformation, room by room. Prepare to be awestruck by the new kitchen/diner, jealous of the fresh living room and beside yourselves over the dramatic bathroom turnaround as we take a look around!
Whoever thought that this was a functional, pretty kitchen clearly needs their eyes testing, as we think this is a rotten hell hole! Way too cluttered and cramped, it feels dark and confusing, not to mention super small! What a disaster zone that could have so easily been far prettier!
Wow! Talk about a big transformation! By knocking through into an extra room, there is plenty of space for a chic, minimalist kitchen and dining room here that looks as though it has ALWAYS been this fresh and clean! Gone are the dark wood cabinets in favor of gloss white and with fantastic lighting in place too, the whole are looks so big!
What's a guaranteed way to make a room feel far smaller? Chucking way too much furniture in there! Perhaps this room wouldn't have been as bad, if the furniture all matched, but it just looks like an awful mess here! The mottled wall effect is a bit overbearing too and all that wall art shrinks the space even more! Urgh!
The really inspired thing about this new living room is that all the same seating has been used, but in such a way as to make it look better together! Spaced out far more generously and with beautiful storage, this room really works now. What a relief to see plain walls an a neutral color too! that ceiling lighting though; that has to be the star of the show here!
It's a good job that all you really do in a bedroom is sleep, otherwise the owners would have had to drink in the sad aesthetics of this room every day! Cold, bare and yet overcrowded as well, this bedroom feels like a sad student room that time forgot. We wish we could forget it too!
What a stunning and neutral bedroom this has become! Seriously, we are blown away by how beautiful the beige and white looks here and how classy too! A feature wall, amazing overhead lighting and soft gauzy drapes have made this space so calm and restful that we feel like we will sleep better tonight having just seen it!
It's so easy to get bathrooms wrong, and the end result is always that they look cold, sterile and unappealing. This room is our nightmare, with the awful tiles, old fashioned suite items and cheap storage! Talk about making a room that had potential look absolutely unsalvageable.
As you can see now, there is a big difference between cold and cool, as this blue decor looks absolutely fantastic! With high-end gloss white storage, an inset sink and the perfect back lit mirror in place, this is suddenly a room that you'd long to spend some you time in! What a clever transformation!
