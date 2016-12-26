12 entrance halls that will make you ask why didn't I think of that?

We have seen some absolutely amazing entrance halls in 2016 and they have made us wonder why we didn't think of amazing styles and themes before, so we thought it would be really fun to take a look back at 12 of the best. The interior designers here are clearly at the top of their game, as the vivid, fresh and funky styles we are going to show you make such a big impact and set the tone for the rest of the houses so well! Come with us now as we look at some truly inspiring spaces that will have you planning a funky hallway upgrade for the new year!
We love this hallway for its clean and simple look that is anything but boring, thanks to gorgeous furniture choices and a subtle feature wall. Adding just a little pattern has made this hallway so stylish and the awesome mirror tiles and yellow cushions really keep you guessing about the rest of the house!
Wow! Talk about a hallway that really welcomes you home! By keeping the entrance open, as soon as you walk through the door you are greeted by pared back beauty and the industrial tables and wooden floor really add a special charm and warmth that is hard to beat!
Every time we see this hallway, we think of Alice in Wonderland, thanks to the bold checkerboard floor, oversized mirror and fantastic use of color! A painted door makes such a big statement, while glass ceiling lights and a lilac dresser add even more quirky but fantastic touches!
This hallway has made the most of a simple color scheme by making the stair banister a focal point. The navy blue adds a cool variation on the monochrome theme and helps to pick out the other funky touches, such as striped art and black architrave. Wow!
The use of natural materials in this hallway really blew us away, as the end result is such a cohesive and nature-inspired area! Natural wood, wicker and jute all work together to add calm beige tones, while the white walls act as the perfect backdrop.
It's no secret that Scandinavian design was big news in 2016 and the trend looks set to continue onto next year as well! We can see why, if this hallway is anything to go by! Crisp white walls meet soft blue and dramatic black with such ease and the rustic stairs finish the look perfectly. We are pretty obsessed with those faux animal busts too!
When your entrance sees you entering the main part of the house from step one, you have to work a little harder to set out exactly where the entrance ends and the living room begins. The sky blue stripe here does that easily and adds a cool, calm color into the mix as well. Delightful!
What a great way to separate a hallway and living space, without using thick, opaque walls! By keeping this storage unit open on both sides, you can display fun trinkets and give a little insight into the wider styling, all from your hallway! Wood and white never look bad together either!
We always love it when people seek to include their hallway in a wider design aesthetic and here, you can see that this is a home filled with wonderful art and colorful touches. It's such a gentle way to welcome people into your home and creates an engaging, visually impressive space with ease!
This hallway is so intriguing that we find ourselves just staring at it! Ultra contemporary stairs look phenomenal in bright white and with artistic light baskets, while the spiderweb of metal rods block off the under-stair space in such a unique way! A wooden floor warms the area back up, but certainly doesn't dilute the amazing design!
Amazing. What else can you say about this graceful, elegant and homely entrance hall? With hand-smoothed plaster curves everywhere and rustic wood accents, this is clearly a home that has heritage and everything feels so soft and tactile here! Even the rug makes you want to sit down and stroke it!
This hallway hits you like a breath of fresh air! With outrageously bold wallpaper, vintage furniture and vibrant plants in place, there is no getting away from just how bold and creative this hallway is and we love it. Even the mirror is unusual too, but it's the white, green and black color palette that does all the talking!
