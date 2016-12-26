12 entrance halls that will make you ask why didn't I think of that?

We have seen some absolutely amazing entrance halls in 2016 and they have made us wonder why we didn't think of amazing styles and themes before, so we thought it would be really fun to take a look back at 12 of the best. The interior designers here are clearly at the top of their game, as the vivid, fresh and funky styles we are going to show you make such a big impact and set the tone for the rest of the houses so well! Come with us now as we look at some truly inspiring spaces that will have you planning a funky hallway upgrade for the new year!