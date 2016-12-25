Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

15 home entrance styles you'll love!

press profile homify press profile homify
Saman Damı, ARAL TATİLÇİFTLİĞİ ARAL TATİLÇİFTLİĞİ Country style house
Loading admin actions …

Your home entrance says so much about you and your home that you really want to make as much of it as you can, but if you don't know where to start, let us give you a helping hand today! We think that there are a medley of wonderful touches that will take your entrance from lovely to spectacular, so we have been observing what designers do to give a facade a little extra oomph and have popped all the genius ideas into this one article for you. You won't need to blow the budget to give your entrance a little finishing touch, so why not make some notes and plan a little revamp for the new year?

1. A secret path.

Casa Ming, LGZ Taller de arquitectura LGZ Taller de arquitectura Modern Windows and Doors Wood Wood effect
LGZ Taller de arquitectura

LGZ Taller de arquitectura
LGZ Taller de arquitectura
LGZ Taller de arquitectura

We LOVE this entrance, that is set back into a dramatic concrete porch and only accessed via a super neat little path! Some simple paving slabs and shingle are all you need to recreate the look!

2. The steps leading up.

Karadavut Villa, VERO CONCEPT MİMARLIK VERO CONCEPT MİMARLIK Modern Houses
VERO CONCEPT MİMARLIK

VERO CONCEPT MİMARLIK
VERO CONCEPT MİMARLIK
VERO CONCEPT MİMARLIK

If you have the space, why not see about adding some steps to your front garden, which neatly lead up to the front door? Nothing quite adds glamour like some natural wood ones!

3. Some brazen color!

Saman Damı, ARAL TATİLÇİFTLİĞİ ARAL TATİLÇİFTLİĞİ Country style house
ARAL TATİLÇİFTLİĞİ

ARAL TATİLÇİFTLİĞİ
ARAL TATİLÇİFTLİĞİ
ARAL TATİLÇİFTLİĞİ

KAPOW! By using a vivid hue for your door and even your window frames too, you will draw all eyes towards your home entrance! Add some creepers too, for maximum impact!

4. Perfectly lit.

Ankara Villa, RETA ARCHITECTURE-INTERIOR -INDUSTRIAL DESIGN RETA ARCHITECTURE-INTERIOR -INDUSTRIAL DESIGN Modern Houses
RETA ARCHITECTURE-INTERIOR -INDUSTRIAL DESIGN

RETA ARCHITECTURE-INTERIOR -INDUSTRIAL DESIGN
RETA ARCHITECTURE-INTERIOR -INDUSTRIAL DESIGN
RETA ARCHITECTURE-INTERIOR -INDUSTRIAL DESIGN

If all else fails, lighting will always make your home entrance pop, especially if you choose wall-mounted lanterns, either side of your door! As an extra bonus, they'll be a great burglar deterrent too!

5. Fancy as hell!

Дом в г.Калининграде, AGRAFFE design AGRAFFE design Classic style houses
AGRAFFE design

AGRAFFE design
AGRAFFE design
AGRAFFE design

It's all very well having steps leading up to your entrance, but if you don't include some gorgeous safety rails too, you're missing a trick! Commission some bespoke ironwork, for a real flourish!

6. Simple borders.

Casa E-171, ELVARQUITECTOS ELVARQUITECTOS Modern Terrace
ELVARQUITECTOS

ELVARQUITECTOS
ELVARQUITECTOS
ELVARQUITECTOS

Simple can be better when it comes to home entrances, so how about planting a little border next to your front door? Neat, petite and perfectly sweet, they can add such a pretty touch of organic beauty.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Go all out with the numbers!

homify Front doors
homify

homify
homify
homify

This is a top tip that won't break the bank! Swap out small or old fashioned house numbers for something bigger and more contemporary and your home will look instantly refreshed! We love huge chrome ones for a really eye-catching entrance!

8. Try a little art.

RESIDENCIA NUÑO, Excelencia en Diseño Excelencia en Diseño Modern Windows and Doors
Excelencia en Diseño

Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño

If you and your family are art fanatics, why not think about installing some at the entrance to your home? A funky sculpture will have guests in awe and will really demonstrate your artistic interest from the second they arrive!

9. Tile it up.

音楽家の家「Casa Felice」, ユミラ建築設計室 ユミラ建築設計室 Modern Windows and Doors
ユミラ建築設計室

ユミラ建築設計室
ユミラ建築設計室
ユミラ建築設計室

Mosaic tiles are great for every room in the house, but did you ever consider using them to make more of your home entrance? No? Then you should! They add color and fun to your facade and really grab the attention of passers-by!

10. All about the door.

Residência Brise, Gisele Taranto Arquitetura Gisele Taranto Arquitetura Modern Windows and Doors
Gisele Taranto Arquitetura

Gisele Taranto Arquitetura
Gisele Taranto Arquitetura
Gisele Taranto Arquitetura

You can't deny that this door has a lot of presence, can you? Huge, modern and pivoting like a dream, it makes such a dramatic difference to this home entrance! We bet it's handy for moving large furniture items in and out too!

11. Textural displays.

Villa Luisa, Matteo Gattoni - Architetto Matteo Gattoni - Architetto Front doors
Matteo Gattoni—Architetto

Matteo Gattoni - Architetto
Matteo Gattoni—Architetto
Matteo Gattoni - Architetto

The materials you use for your home entrance can really make or break a great aesthetic. Here, we adore the use of polished concrete in both the porch and the path. Don't you just want to reach out and touch it?

12. Nothing fancy.

Casa FS55, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern Houses
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

When you have a super plain facade, an over the top entrance would look out of place, but a striking front door would work! the rich honey hue of this stained door acts as the perfect attention-grabber, but doesn't look too much against the plain house!

13. Organic touches.

Casa Caritas No.58, ARQUIPLAN ARQUIPLAN Modern Houses
ARQUIPLAN

ARQUIPLAN
ARQUIPLAN
ARQUIPLAN

What an entrance! The shape, color and everything all works so well, but it's the use of natural stone and funky blooms that really make it come alive! You could clad an external wall to get the same effect and cacti need no maintenance!

14. Make it rain.

Casa del Cabo, Remy Arquitectos Remy Arquitectos Modern Houses
Remy Arquitectos

Remy Arquitectos
Remy Arquitectos
Remy Arquitectos

Not everyone will have space for a stunning water feature outside their home, but if you do, go for it! The simultaneous zen and high fashion feel is outstanding and makes for an entrance like no other!

15. Cover it up!

Casa Unifamiliar, Estilo Clasico Rural Argentino en Luján, Opra Nova - Arquitectos - Buenos Aires - Zona Oeste Opra Nova - Arquitectos - Buenos Aires - Zona Oeste Country style windows & doors
Opra Nova—Arquitectos—Buenos Aires—Zona Oeste

Opra Nova - Arquitectos - Buenos Aires - Zona Oeste
Opra Nova—Arquitectos—Buenos Aires—Zona Oeste
Opra Nova - Arquitectos - Buenos Aires - Zona Oeste

How sweet is this simple little porch? Add a few potted plants and you can see that this would be a beautiful home entrance, without costing a lot of money. You could even paint id a bold color to match that vivid front door you're still thinking about!

For a little extra facade inspiration, take a look at this article: 18 inspiring facades & garages from houses you'll love.

11 rules for covering your walls
Which of these ideas did you really like?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks