15 home entrance styles you'll love!

Your home entrance says so much about you and your home that you really want to make as much of it as you can, but if you don't know where to start, let us give you a helping hand today! We think that there are a medley of wonderful touches that will take your entrance from lovely to spectacular, so we have been observing what designers do to give a facade a little extra oomph and have popped all the genius ideas into this one article for you. You won't need to blow the budget to give your entrance a little finishing touch, so why not make some notes and plan a little revamp for the new year?
We LOVE this entrance, that is set back into a dramatic concrete porch and only accessed via a super neat little path! Some simple paving slabs and shingle are all you need to recreate the look!
If you have the space, why not see about adding some steps to your front garden, which neatly lead up to the front door? Nothing quite adds glamour like some natural wood ones!
KAPOW! By using a vivid hue for your door and even your window frames too, you will draw all eyes towards your home entrance! Add some creepers too, for maximum impact!
If all else fails, lighting will always make your home entrance pop, especially if you choose wall-mounted lanterns, either side of your door! As an extra bonus, they'll be a great burglar deterrent too!
It's all very well having steps leading up to your entrance, but if you don't include some gorgeous safety rails too, you're missing a trick! Commission some bespoke ironwork, for a real flourish!
Simple can be better when it comes to home entrances, so how about planting a little border next to your front door? Neat, petite and perfectly sweet, they can add such a pretty touch of organic beauty.
This is a top tip that won't break the bank! Swap out small or old fashioned house numbers for something bigger and more contemporary and your home will look instantly refreshed! We love huge chrome ones for a really eye-catching entrance!
If you and your family are art fanatics, why not think about installing some at the entrance to your home? A funky sculpture will have guests in awe and will really demonstrate your artistic interest from the second they arrive!
Mosaic tiles are great for every room in the house, but did you ever consider using them to make more of your home entrance? No? Then you should! They add color and fun to your facade and really grab the attention of passers-by!
You can't deny that this door has a lot of presence, can you? Huge, modern and pivoting like a dream, it makes such a dramatic difference to this home entrance! We bet it's handy for moving large furniture items in and out too!
The materials you use for your home entrance can really make or break a great aesthetic. Here, we adore the use of polished concrete in both the porch and the path. Don't you just want to reach out and touch it?
When you have a super plain facade, an over the top entrance would look out of place, but a striking front door would work! the rich honey hue of this stained door acts as the perfect attention-grabber, but doesn't look too much against the plain house!
What an entrance! The shape, color and everything all works so well, but it's the use of natural stone and funky blooms that really make it come alive! You could clad an external wall to get the same effect and cacti need no maintenance!
Not everyone will have space for a stunning water feature outside their home, but if you do, go for it! The simultaneous zen and high fashion feel is outstanding and makes for an entrance like no other!
How sweet is this simple little porch? Add a few potted plants and you can see that this would be a beautiful home entrance, without costing a lot of money. You could even paint id a bold color to match that vivid front door you're still thinking about!
