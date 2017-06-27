Your browser is out-of-date.

Rustic home: A sophisticated house in 28 pictures!

Casa Cor 2015/ A Casa da Gente, Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores Tropical style garden
We love showing you houses that have worked hard to capture a certain aesthetic and then totally reign supreme as a standalone example of how well that style can be translated into interior design and when it comes to a sophisticated yet rustic aesthetic, this house rules them all! Filled with textural stone, natural wood and fantastic artwork, every room is an adventure for your senses, so we can only imagine what brief the interior designer was given, but we like to think it was a mandate to create magic, as that's what this house is! As we are going to show you endless pictures of this perfect property, let us just point our a few things that you should keep your eyes peeled for and then, we'll let you look through the photographs and enjoy them at your leisure!

Natural wood—At every conceivable turn, natural wood is  playing a major role in the design of this house. From the exposed ceiling rafters to storage and wall cladding, it has been used everywhere, to create a warm ambiance and rustic vibe that is impossible to ignore. Keep your eyes peeled for beautiful wall storage!

The kitchen—Despite an open-plan layout, the kitchen area in this home really stands out. With simple cabinet doors and a dramatic polished concrete surround, the space is a wonderful combination of urban and rustic, with more than enough counter space for effective working too! The integrated hotplate is a sleek and subtle addition too!

Sociable feel—It's impossible to look at this fabulous home without seeing a sociable element everywhere. With a huge central dining table, secluded garden room and outrageously chic living room all in place, there are countless opportunities for simply enjoying the surroundings and some good company.

We implore you to drink in the ambiance of this home, as if you have ever thought about trying to capture a rustic aesthetic, this is exactly what you should use as your inspiration. Trust us, you are not going to be disappointed and we bet you want to move in as soon as possible!

Casa Cor 2015/ A Casa da Gente, Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores Tropical style garden
Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores

Casa Cor 2015/ A Casa da Gente, Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores Tropical style dining room
Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores

Casa Cor 2015/ A Casa da Gente, Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores Living room
Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores

Casa Cor 2015/ A Casa da Gente, Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores Living room
Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores

Casa Cor 2015/ A Casa da Gente, Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores Living room
Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores

Casa Cor 2015/ A Casa da Gente, Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores Living room
Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores

Casa Cor 2015/ A Casa da Gente, Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores Living room
Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores

Casa Cor 2015/ A Casa da Gente, Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores Living room
Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores

Casa Cor 2015/ A Casa da Gente, Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores Kitchen
Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores

Casa Cor 2015/ A Casa da Gente, Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores Living room
Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores

Casa Cor 2015/ A Casa da Gente, Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores Living room
Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores

Casa Cor 2015/ A Casa da Gente, Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores Tropical style dining room
Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores

Casa Cor 2015/ A Casa da Gente, Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores Living room
Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores

Casa Cor 2015/ A Casa da Gente, Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores Living room
Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores

Casa Cor 2015/ A Casa da Gente, Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores Living room
Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores

Casa Cor 2015/ A Casa da Gente, Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores Living room
Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores

Casa Cor 2015/ A Casa da Gente, Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores Living room
Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores

Casa Cor 2015/ A Casa da Gente, Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores Living room
Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores

Casa Cor 2015/ A Casa da Gente, Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores Living room
Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores

Casa Cor 2015/ A Casa da Gente, Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores Kitchen
Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores

Casa Cor 2015/ A Casa da Gente, Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores Living room
Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores

Casa Cor 2015/ A Casa da Gente, Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores Living room
Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores

Casa Cor 2015/ A Casa da Gente, Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores Kitchen
Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores

Casa Cor 2015/ A Casa da Gente, Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores Tropical style dining room
Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores

Casa Cor 2015/ A Casa da Gente, Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores Living room
Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores

Casa Cor 2015/ A Casa da Gente, Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores Living room
Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores

Casa Cor 2015/ A Casa da Gente, Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores Living room
Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores

Casa Cor 2015/ A Casa da Gente, Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores Tropical style garden
Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores

For more rustic inspiration, take a look at this article: A beautiful home in 11 pictures!

