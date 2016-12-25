Your browser is out-of-date.

The radical transformations of 5 hideous bathrooms!

A Casa do Arco, Alma Braguesa Furniture Alma Braguesa Furniture BathroomBathtubs & showers
There's nothing like a good bathroom renovation, or five, to really spur you on to revamp your own in the new year, so that is exactly what we are going to show you today! In each of these examples, the before pictures are nothing short of horrendous, making the work of the bathroom designers nothing less than inspired and we think you'll find at least one of these transformations fantastically inspiring for your own home! From drab, old fashioned rooms have sprung beautiful, shining bathrooms, so let's take a look and get planing on your own upgrade!

1. Before: so much no!

A Casa do Arco, Alma Braguesa Furniture Alma Braguesa Furniture BathroomBathtubs & showers
A grubby floor, overbearing tiles and a pink suite are making this bathroom a product of its time, but when that time was, we have no idea! We understand this might have been cutting edge chic at some point, but that was a long time ago and this bathroom simply looks terrible!

1. After: a better use of color.

A Casa do Arco, Alma Braguesa Furniture Alma Braguesa Furniture BathroomBathtubs & showers
Clearly, the owners here love a bit of color but with the guiding hand of a talented bathroom designer, it has been used so much more effectively here! A white bathroom, with chic suite items still looks fun and bold, thanks to the purple shower accents, but modern too!

2: From urgh to OMG!

Reforma de vivienda unifamiliar, CPETC CPETC Modern Bathroom
We are a little lost for words when it comes to the before picture here! A dark floor makes the room feel smaller, while bright red tiles and turquoise suite items just don't go together AT ALL! 

Skip ahead and we see tasteful wall paneling, muted tones and a wonderfully contemporary suite that make the bathroom absolutely beautiful! The memory of the before picture is instantly erased, thank goodness!

3: Not the worst to simply the best!

Luce e spazi aperti - rivisitazione di un interno a Ceggia (VE), Studio Massimo Rinaldo architetto Studio Massimo Rinaldo architetto Modern Living Room
The before picture here isn't as offensive as many that we've seen, but it still looks drab. Clutter, bulky storage and overly simple finishes make for a space that doesn't seem to have much identity at all, which is a shame, as it could look so good, with a little effort! 

The new incarnation of this bathroom is a dream, as better lighting and modern wooden storage add in some much needed warmth and character. That new sink is a triumph too and finishes the space of wonderfully! We knew this room could look good!

4. Before: are we still in the 80s?

ArcKid, ArcKid ArcKid Modern Bathroom
Oh blimey! The 80s is known to have been a bit of a style black hole and this bathroom proves it! Ornate hardware, awful floral wall tiles and a naff towel stand all just compound how out of touch this room is, but it does look to be a good size, so that offers some hope!

4. After: clean and simple.

ArcKid, ArcKid ArcKid Modern Bathroom
Now this is a modern bathroom that has put a fresh color scheme to good use! The over sized sink offers a wealth of practicality, while the simple storage and chic shower keep everything minimal and fabulous. Even a bare-edged mirror looks great here, as part of a pared back aesthetic!

5. Before: argh, our eyes!

ArcKid, ArcKid ArcKid Modern Bathroom
It's those terrible wall tiles again except they are on the floor too! This time, we can see how old fashioned the toilet and bidets are and with gold taps, it certainly feels like the owners were trying to add a little glitz to all the wrong places! We had almost forgotten that toilet roll holders were once a thing, but this has made us remember! 

5. After: the ultimate in simplicity.

ArcKid, ArcKid ArcKid Modern Bathroom
A chic wooden floor and effortlessly elegant white and gray color scheme here have brought this bathroom into the modern era with a real bang! We love the square suite items that look so sharp and cool, while some black accents, in the form of storage add a little extra depth!

For more bathroom inspiration, take a look at this article: 7 unforgivable bathrooms.

Your first home: apartment bliss!
Which of these was the best transformation for you?

