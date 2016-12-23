From dark and outdated to bright and colorful

When you design your home, you usually choose a style that is trending at the moment and don't really think about how it will look like in the future. Back in the late 20th century, think 1970s to 1990s, everyone was very into big, wooden furniture because they were sturdy, stylish, and would last a long time. These pieces didn't come cheap but everyone felt they would be a great investment and would never go out of style. By the time the year 2000 rolled around, heavy wooden furniture was out of style because it took up a lot of space and made the room feel dark and gloomy. Today's home is a great example of what people used to like and how it is very outdated. This small Italian home has been transformed from an outdated nightmare into a bright and colorful new home, perfect for years and years to come.
This room has one wall that is almost completely filled with bookshelves and books. While this is a great idea for a home office or even a living room, it is no place for the space you will be eating as it takes up way too much room and seems very ominous in the space. This wooden dining room is way too crowded with stuff and because most of it is wooden it creates a very dark atmosphere, one that is not conducive for a nice meal. There is even a TV in the corner which is just a big no-no when it comes to decorating a dining room.
The designers of the home completely transformed this living and dining area into a bright and modern space. They took all of the bulky wooden furniture out of the space and replaced it with slimmer and sleeker pieces. The dining table is very simple but will definitely stay in style for years to come and they have even left the same wooden chairs from before. By removing all the wooden furniture and giving the room a fresh coat of paint the room instantly feels bigger and brighter. Rather than having dark colors, lighter colors make a space feel more open, such as the blue and white we see on the walls here.
While we know that wooden furniture is expensive but also long-lasting, if you have a small home it is not a good idea to cram big and bulky pieces into what little space you have. This living room/dining room is a great example of what not to do in a small home. A big china cabinet and large wooden sofa with outdated florals just can't fit into this tiny space. They tried to incorporate way too much without thinking about how it will affect the functionality of the space. You can't even seen the TV in the corner from this low sitting floral couch. It is okay to want to have a combination living room/dining room, especially if you have no choice, but you need to think about how people will use it.
When you see this room now, it is extremely hard to believe that it felt so small before. By removing all of the heavy wooden pieces and replacing them with a few smaller and brighter pieces the room instantly feels twice as big. Here we can see that the designers kept the same beautiful tile flooring but rather than crowding everything in the middle they have designated different areas of the room for the two different spaces. To the right we can see the dining area which we discussed above and in the middle we find a large white sofa and mustard armchair which provide a good amount of seating in a very stylish way.
As we saw in the living and dining room, these wooden pieces are just too overpowering in the small spaces. The room is also very confusing with a number of books and bookshelves and two single beds in the middle. You can't really tell if this is just a spare room or if it is supposed to be one of the main bedrooms. This room looks very old fashioned and cluttered, it raises a lot of confusion for guests. The strangely blue lamp pendant also doesn't give this space enough light nor does it match the current decor of the room.
Everything except for the floors was removed from this bedroom and that was the best move the designers could have made. The space feels so much bigger than before and the same blue and white color scheme from the living and dining room make the space feel much brighter. The single beds have been replaced with one larger bed making space for an armchair in the corner. The sheer curtains allow for a bit of privacy but also let tons of natural light to flood the room and make this space feel very fresh. We can see just a few pieces of decor in the room so that it doesn't become overcrowded and cramped.
Small kitchens are no place to add dark furniture otherwise they will seem a lot smaller than they really are. This kitchen features a wooden table that seats six as well as a random armchair in the corner that seems a bit useless. The appliances in the kitchen are also quite outdated and are just as bulky as the rest of the features in the kitchen. The one long window, barely provides enough light for the space during the day since most of the furniture seems to block it. The table also leaves very little space to move in the kitchen especially when you have counters on both sides of the room.
By removing the counters that were on the other side of the kitchen, we now have plenty of space to move around. The countertops to the left have been swapped out for newer and sleeker ones along with brand new kitchen appliances. The whole left side of the kitchen is now designated for cooking while the right side is for eating and enjoying the meal. Since we moved the table to the right there is plenty of room to move around the counters without bumping into a bulky wooden table. The space is instantly bigger once the clunky furniture is removed and the light is finally able to shine through and bounce off all the white.