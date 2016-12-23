From dark and outdated to bright and colorful

When you design your home, you usually choose a style that is trending at the moment and don't really think about how it will look like in the future. Back in the late 20th century, think 1970s to 1990s, everyone was very into big, wooden furniture because they were sturdy, stylish, and would last a long time. These pieces didn't come cheap but everyone felt they would be a great investment and would never go out of style. By the time the year 2000 rolled around, heavy wooden furniture was out of style because it took up a lot of space and made the room feel dark and gloomy. Today's home is a great example of what people used to like and how it is very outdated. This small Italian home has been transformed from an outdated nightmare into a bright and colorful new home, perfect for years and years to come.