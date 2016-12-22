A modern home made almost completely of wood

Wood is a fantastic material to build a home with. It is fairly inexpensive and gives the home a very warm and cozy look, even if you are designing it in a modern style. This incredible material has come a long way in the last few decades and has become a very beautiful and durable element to work with. The results can clearly be seen in this magnificent wooden home built in Taiwan. Not only is a majority of the exterior built with wood but so is a great deal of the interior! But this home is far from a traditional cabin you wouldn't find in the forest. This gorgeous home features wood in every nook and cranny of the home, making it a beautiful and unique home like no other. Let's take a closer look!
Taiwan is a beautiful country filled with rolling green hills, surrounded by pristine ocean, and fertile soil. This is the perfect place to build a home and it is even more incredible to build it from local materials. The architects at Famwood have chosen to build an incredible home made almost entirely of wood, minus the frame, and have done so in the most beautiful way. The home sit atop a hill overlooking the rolling green hills of Taiwan and you can even make out the ocean in the distance and a few wind turbines to produce clean energy for the home. This modern home still manages to blend in a bit with the landscape since a majority of it is made with wood.
This modern wooden home is completely surrounded by lush green trees and plants and is just nestled into the hills, almost blending in. The home itself features many floor to ceiling windows in the front and back of the home, providing an incredible about of natural light for the interior and beautiful wooden panels along the side. The entire home sits on black metal beams for support, which is necessary due to the amount of earthquakes and typhoons that occur on the island. The beams also add a modern and contrasting color to the wooden home.
One of the most beautiful rooms in the home is the kitchen, which of course is covered in wood. Here we see a unique wooden table that has a bit of a rustic vibe because of its rugged corners. The seating around this dining table is bench style so that you can fit a number of people and it follows the community style that the company is going for. The kitchen itself if very open and features a number of open cabinets made from wood allowing for an incredible amount of storage. All of the wood we see in this room is different but the colors all nicely contrast each other and give this space a very warm and cozy feeling.
The bathroom is once again covered in wood and it creates a very zen like experience. The wooden tub resembles those from the olden days but adds a lot of character to this room. It is old fashioned but very elegant in this wooden room. The small wooden side table is very angular which adds a bit of a modern touch to this space. The most beautiful part of the room is the wooden panels that are set apart just slightly to let in the beautiful sunshine which brightens up the space and adds to the happiness of the bathroom. This is a great way to get that feeling that you are showering outside but in the privacy of your own home.
The architects have built a great little area in between the main structures of the house where you can sit and look over the beauty of the landscape. This covered area is also great if you want to entertain outside but with a bit of privacy and shade but then the uncovered ledge is really great to relax and take in the views. The surrounding area is breathtaking, so why not take a minute and really appreciate it? The idea of this home is to go back to nature in the modern world and that's exactly what the designers have achieve with this incredible modern wooden home!