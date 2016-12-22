A modern home made almost completely of wood

Wood is a fantastic material to build a home with. It is fairly inexpensive and gives the home a very warm and cozy look, even if you are designing it in a modern style. This incredible material has come a long way in the last few decades and has become a very beautiful and durable element to work with. The results can clearly be seen in this magnificent wooden home built in Taiwan. Not only is a majority of the exterior built with wood but so is a great deal of the interior! But this home is far from a traditional cabin you wouldn't find in the forest. This gorgeous home features wood in every nook and cranny of the home, making it a beautiful and unique home like no other. Let's take a closer look!