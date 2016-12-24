Small kitchens for each zodiac sign!

We really love seeing how accurate these design ideas that run alongside your star sign are and have to admit that we have been impressed previously, as we all loved the bedrooms that we were supposed to! We are going to test the theory a little more today by looking at compact, bijou kitchens and seeing which styles each zodiac sign is meant to fall in love with, so why not come along and enjoy the fun too? It's not meant to be totally serious and we know that interior designers might not be totally sold on this idea, but just for a little light entertainment, let's see if our choice of small kitchen for your star sign fits with your preferred aesthetics!
Ay, caramba! Here comes Scorpio to mix things up a little, as anyone born under that sign simply loves unique spaces, bold color and a sophisticated look. Red, black and white ticks all those boxes, so we think this is the perfect Scorpio kitchen!
A Gemini kitchen will always have somewhere to sit, as well as gorgeous cabinets to look at that make a conversation start to flow! We love that there is a telephone at this breakfast bar too, for when a Gemini needs to chat EVEN MORE!
A small space cab be a balanced one, if you carefully work with either width or depth. With white walls and black cabinets, this kitchen is the very essence of Yin and Yang, making it ideal for any Libra!
With a small breakfast bar and a sunny accent color, this evolving space would be perfect for any Sagittarius. Add in some innovative storage too and it'll be even better!
A medley of creamy, neutral tones with some brushed steel and black accents thrown in has made a perfectly fit for purpose space that seems calm, considered and well though out. That makes it perfect for anyone born under the sign of Cancer!
Reflective materials, considered use of space and a languid feeling that comes from using mosaics tiles, all make this kitchen perfect for an Aquarius! The blue tones tap into the water element of the sign too!
The life and soul of the party, Pisces' need a super bright, funky kitchen that makes even everyday cooking seem more fun and exciting! We love these mismatched tiles and pink under-cabinet lighting and know all you Pisces will too!
We like our kitchen as neat as the next person, unless that person is a Virgo, in which case, we simply aren't that meticulous! Here, a light and bright clutter-free kitchen looks amazing and would definitely tempt any Virgo to copy the scheme.
Fun, feisty and daring, Aries people need a kitchen that draws them in, so think about bright colors, funky lighting tea towels with their mantras on them! This blue installation would get any Aries' heart racing!
Being the king of the jungle doesn't mean you can't rule in the kitchen too and a Leo will always seeks out strong, bold color contrasts and daring finishes. The tiles, yellow top cupboard and artistic extractor here are perfect for loud Leos!
A Taurus will always like rooms that have been designed with nature in mind, so although the red color accents here are a little bold, the blending with natural wood and white tiles makes it a dream Taurus space! Fresh flowers make it even better!
Somber doesn't mean boring, as the steadfast nature of a Capricorn can make for a beautiful kitchen space! Everything is uniform, thought out and has a function, so this white and wood kitchen is perfect! Nothing you don't need and everything you do!
