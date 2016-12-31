A minimalist house full of wooden warmth

Formerly the imperial capital of Japan, Kyoto has a rich cultural heritage that has progressively blended with rapid development and urbanization in the modern era. Given the task of designing Hazukashi House in a narrow location in this beautiful city, the architects at ALTS Design Office have created a minimalist work of art in different shades of wood, with careful attention to detail. The primary objective of the project was the maximization of natural light all through the year – let’s see how this expert team of architects dealt with the challenge!
Looking at the facade, we immediately get a clue to the minimalist decor within. The smooth white wall with an elegant gabled roof and a stylishly high rectangular arch looks simple yet fashionable. The frosted windows meet the brief of allowing natural light inside without compromising on privacy.
In this picture of the dining space we see how the gabled design of the roof is replicated in the doorways and window frames for a stunning effect. Numerous windows bring in a flood of natural light! We see a comfortable living area just beyond.
The use of multiple tones of wood is quite fascinating! Look how the rich wood of the sleek dining table and trendy chairs contrasts strikingly with the different hues of the wooden wall and the staircase!
The dining area is located in the center of the house, which is also the area that receives maximum natural light. The shelving units behind the dining table offer tons of storage space without compromising floor area.
What a lovely little nook for reading, studying or working! The globe, the map and the inspirational message on the board are a creative idea for accessorizing this space. The plant in one corner gives a beautiful splash of color and the trendy hanging lights add lots of style!
The reading nook is separated from the kitchen by a low wall. This is a very ingenious idea that enhances a sense of spaciousness. It is also a very convenient way for the mother to keep an eye on the child from the kitchen when he sits to study! The blue nook for the washbasin at the end of passage is a lovely dash of color that matches the kitchen’s blue-themed low wall.
The vibrant low wall beyond the kitchen counter is a brilliant accent feature that adds cheerfulness to the area. The kitchen is a cozy and elegant space with floating shelves for convenient storage. It’s brilliantly illuminated as well.
ALTS Design Office has successfully met the challenge of maximizing natural light in an elegant minimalist residence! The combination of different tones of wood, gabled designs and frosted windows has produced a classy decor. Take another tour here - Exquisite home for a modern family.