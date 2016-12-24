15 ways to include a television in your bedroom

Some people say it's a no-no, whereas others simply can't live without a television in their bedroom, so today we are going to show you how you can stylishly include a little technology in the most relaxing room in the house. Interior designers have become adept at either hiding or making televisions look a little less bulky and obvious, within bedroom spaces, so we are going to show you some of the best examples of sleep-zone camouflage out there and see which inspires your next decorating project. Don't forget that a television can stop you from getting a good night's sleep, so set yourself a limited time frame for watching and then catch some z's. Now then; where should we put a TV?
If you opt for this idea, then be prepared to shut the curtains whenever you want to watch something, as the glare will be annoying!
Two birds with one stone! What a way to breakup a large room into defined functionalities!
When you have amazing lighting everywhere else, you TV will stick out without it! A black TV on a white wall will always look incredible.
If you like things a little more bespoke, have a bookcase made that will fit your television to perfection. It will almost disappear!
The angle here is perfect for when viewers are laying on their sides and the television breaks up the plain wall amazingly.
A small TV, on a little corner stand will never look out of place or old fashioned, as long as it's a color TV!
Wall-mounted sets always make the best impact when they contrast with a strong background material, like this wooden feature wall.
When you have a huge room, you need a large TV, otherwise it will look out of proportion and obvious! Match the proportions and it will look at home.
Prevent neck strain by having your television as far away from your bed as you can. This is a good excuse to buy a big screen too!
If you have the space, suspending your television from the ceiling is a great idea! It frees up the walls and ensures you get a great viewing angle.
It makes sense to keep technology together, so how about transforming a wall in your bedroom into a fabulous media haven? We wouldn't say no to stereo surround sound!
In smaller spaces, you can have your television double up as a computer monitor too and keep it on a desk. People will wonder if you actually do have a TV!
Discreet and totally flush, this is a great idea when you have the exact right viewing angle from your bed.
Who says that a television can't be wall art? Mount it alongside for recognizable art pieces and you'll soon start seeing it as a modern installation yourself!
Why be shy about your television? If it's the main attraction in your bedroom, go as big and bold as you dare and enjoy it!
