15 ways to include a television in your bedroom

CASA RR, BURO ARQUITECTURA BURO ARQUITECTURA Modern Bedroom
Some people say it's a no-no, whereas others simply can't live without a television in their bedroom, so today we are going to show you how you can stylishly include a little technology in the most relaxing room in the house. Interior designers have become adept at either hiding or making televisions look a little less bulky and obvious, within bedroom spaces, so we are going to show you some of the best examples of sleep-zone camouflage out there and see which inspires your next decorating project. Don't forget that a television can stop you from getting a good night's sleep, so set yourself a limited time frame for watching and then catch some z's. Now then; where should we put a TV?

1. Next to a window.

Departamento KL, Concepto Taller de Arquitectura Concepto Taller de Arquitectura Modern Bedroom
Concepto Taller de Arquitectura

If you opt for this idea, then be prepared to shut the curtains whenever you want to watch something, as the glare will be annoying!

2. As part of a room divide.

Casa Sorteo Tec No.191, ARQUIPLAN ARQUIPLAN Modern Bedroom
ARQUIPLAN

Two birds with one stone! What a way to breakup a large room into defined functionalities!

3. Wall-mounted and back lit.

Casa Mr, 21arquitectos 21arquitectos Minimalist bedroom
21arquitectos

When you have amazing lighting everywhere else, you TV will stick out without it!  A black TV on a white wall will always look incredible.

4. In a custom stand.

Loft2, Basch Arquitectos Basch Arquitectos Scandinavian style bedroom Wood Beige
Basch Arquitectos

If you like things a little more bespoke, have a bookcase made that will fit your television to perfection. It will almost disappear!

5. Strategically placed.

Penthouse Punto Central, Línea Vertical Línea Vertical Modern Bedroom
Línea Vertical

The angle here is perfect for when viewers are laying on their sides and the television breaks up the plain wall amazingly.

6. In the corner.

Kupuri , BR ARQUITECTOS BR ARQUITECTOS Tropical style bedroom
BR ARQUITECTOS

A small TV, on a little corner stand will never look out of place or old fashioned, as long as it's a color TV!

7. As part of an elegant feature wall.

homify Modern Bedroom Wood Beige
homify

Wall-mounted sets always make the best impact when they contrast with a strong background material, like this wooden feature wall.

8. In similar proportions.

CASA RR, BURO ARQUITECTURA BURO ARQUITECTURA Modern Bedroom
BURO ARQUITECTURA

When you have a huge room, you need a large TV, otherwise it will look out of proportion and obvious! Match the proportions and it will look at home.

9. On the furthest wall possible.

Interiorismo para residencia en Altozano Morelia, Dovela Interiorismo Dovela Interiorismo Modern Bedroom Grey
Dovela Interiorismo

Prevent neck strain by having your television as far away from your bed as you can. This is a good excuse to buy a big screen too!

10. Suspended from the ceiling.

Av. México-Condesa, Elías Arquitectura Elías Arquitectura Modern Bedroom
Elías Arquitectura

If you have the space, suspending your television from the ceiling is a great idea! It frees up the walls and ensures you get a great viewing angle.

11. In a dedicated media center.

N14, aaestudio aaestudio Modern Bedroom
aaestudio

It makes sense to keep technology together, so how about transforming a wall in your bedroom into a fabulous media haven? We wouldn't say no to stereo surround sound!

12. On a multi-functional desk.

Recamara Industrial, Taller 03 Taller 03 Industrial style bedroom Bricks Black
Taller 03

In smaller spaces, you can have your television double up as a computer monitor too and keep it on a desk. People will wonder if you actually do have a TV!

13. Within built-in storage at the foot of your bed.

INTERIOR RECAMARA, PROYECTARQ | ARQUITECTOS PROYECTARQ | ARQUITECTOS Modern Bedroom Concrete White
PROYECTARQ | ARQUITECTOS

Discreet and totally flush, this is a great idea when you have the exact right viewing angle from your bed.

14. Mounted like art.

Casa Bosques de las Lomas, México Distrito Federal , Nómada Studio Nómada Studio Modern Bedroom Wood Grey
Nómada Studio

Who says that a television can't be wall art? Mount it alongside for recognizable art pieces and you'll soon start seeing it as a modern installation yourself!

15. Big and bold.

DEPARTAMENTO EN CUERNAVACA, HO arquitectura de interiores HO arquitectura de interiores Modern Bedroom
HO arquitectura de interiores

Why be shy about your television? If it's the main attraction in your bedroom, go as big and bold as you dare and enjoy it! 

For extra bedroom inspiration, take a look at this article: 10 luxurious bedrooms

Which of these ideas would make your bedroom TV look a lot more stylish?

