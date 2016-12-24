15 ways to include a television in your bedroom

Some people say it's a no-no, whereas others simply can't live without a television in their bedroom, so today we are going to show you how you can stylishly include a little technology in the most relaxing room in the house. Interior designers have become adept at either hiding or making televisions look a little less bulky and obvious, within bedroom spaces, so we are going to show you some of the best examples of sleep-zone camouflage out there and see which inspires your next decorating project. Don't forget that a television can stop you from getting a good night's sleep, so set yourself a limited time frame for watching and then catch some z's. Now then; where should we put a TV?