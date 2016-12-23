A dream apartment for a modern family

We're going to do things a little differently today and tell you all about the amazing apartment featured here, but then leave you to enjoy the huge amount of pictures that say so much more than we ever could! Fitted out by a talented interior designer, the modern motifs and styling here are just utterly astounding and at no point does the uncompromising commitment to luxury waiver! Let us just point out some of our favorite elements, so you don't miss them and then we will leave you to pour over the incredible snaps!

Fabulous feature walls—Whether wood-clad, covered in marble or brought to life with eclectic tiles, every wall in this home has been given a great deal of consideration. Those that have been decorated add a certain something to the wider room, but in no way detract from the overall cohesiveness!

Funky furniture—It feels as though every room in this home has something just a little bit retro or unusual and it works so well! Comfort is clearly king here, but aesthetics are never negated in favor of a cushy seat. Honestly, you'll love the 60s style chairs!

Green decor—We always fall in love with homes that look to include lots of plants and this one has gone to town! With large leafy varieties, fabulous fresh flowers or cute little potted plants in every room, there is such a feeling of being close to nature throughout!

The terrace—We won't say too much, but you really won't believe how amazing the alfresco terrace is here. Talk about perfect for garden parties!

Right; we'll leave you to it now, so enjoy and don't forget to tell us what you think of this outrageously stunning family home!