17 easy and affordable covering ideas that will make your wall look beautiful!

Landelijke badkamer met steigerhout, Taps&Baths Taps&Baths BathroomSinks
You have masses of wall space in your home, so why aren't you making more of it? Plaster and neutral paint do have their uses, but when you want to make a bigger style statement, we think you need to consider some of the more unusual and eye-catching materials that progressive interior designers have started to use! If you are coming up short in terms of cool ideas, don't panic, as we have some amazing ones to show you right here! We've included materials for every room and even the facade of your home too, so if your walls could use a little extra something, let's take a look and choose a gorgeous and lasting finish! We do have 17 of them! Join us now for 17 easy and affordable covering ideas that will make your wall look beautiful!

1. Rustic Stone.

Vivienda unifamiliar en Wamba (Valladolid), ADDEC arquitectos ADDEC arquitectos Dining roomTables
For some extra oomph inside your home, chunky rustic stone walls are hard to beat! You can even build them up against an existing wall, if you have the space to spare!

2. Vincenza stone.

Stand Grassi Pietre - Marmomacc 2016 - Studio Somenthing, Grassi Pietre srl Grassi Pietre srl Modern Walls and Floors Stone Beige
Perfect for making an impact on your facade, Vincenza stone is a striated effect wall covering that really comes to life with some lighting!

3. Amazing marble.

Stand Grassi Pietre - Marmomacc 2016 - Studio Somenthing, Grassi Pietre srl Grassi Pietre srl Modern Walls and Floors Marble White
Never out of style and always contemporary, marble wall tiles are an easy and effective way to inject some luxury into your home. We really think they make a formal dining room look incredible!

4. Natural brick.

homify Rustic style bedroom
Before you apply plaster to new walls, step back and see if the bricks look good and create a warm ambiance! We think they look amazing!

(Faux bricks work too!)

homify Rustic style bedroom
If you want the look of exposed bricks but already have plaster on your wall, you can apply a fresh screed and imprint brick effects into it! Clever!

5. Melamine.

Villa T, arkham project arkham project Modern Bathroom
Modern bathrooms look amazing with glossy melamine walls that simply gleam and look fresh

6. Stone mosaics.

FELANITX RENOVATION, munarq munarq Rustic style dining room
There aren't many wall finishes that look so at home with a fireplace than stone mosaics! You can clad an existing wall with thin stone slices and still get the look!

7. Carved wood.

homify Asian style window and door
Wooden walls are really hot right now, but mix things up by having carved panels that add a new dimension of style!

(Or colored wood)

Landelijke badkamer met steigerhout, Taps&Baths Taps&Baths BathroomSinks
Taps&Baths
Painted wood paneling makes for a fantastic heritage look on your walls too!

8. Mother of pearl.

Black Lip Mother of Pearl in Bathroom Renovation in Kentfield, California, USA ShellShock Designs Modern Bathroom
Black Lip Mother of Pearl in Bathroom Renovation in Kentfield, California, USA

It's a little different, but fabulously opulent to use mother of pearl wall tiles! The shimmer is incredible and can make a smaller room look much bigger.

9. Mirrored madness.

Mirrors, bandesign bandesign Commercial spaces Gastronomy
Mirrors

Wow! How's this for an amazing facade? Mirrored panels make the house almost disappear!

10. 3D delights.

PANELADOS CCH, Cordoba CreativeHeritage Cordoba CreativeHeritage Commercial spaces Hotels
3D printing has really opened up new possibilities in terms of wall decor! These copper-toned coverings would be incredible over a whole wall!

11. Expressive tiles.

Loft Manatí, T+E ARQUITECTOS T+E ARQUITECTOS Minimalist bedroom Glass Transparent
Naturally marbled, these granite tiles make a good job of overshadowing even the incredible view out of the window!

(Geometric tiles too!)

MIESZKANIE POKAZOWE NA OŁTASZYNIE, Q2Design Q2Design Scandinavian style bathroom
If you like your tiles a little more funky, how about some geometric ones?

12. Bright colors.

House in Chandlers Ford II, LA Hally Architect LA Hally Architect Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
House in Chandlers Ford II

Perfectly smooth walls finished with a dazzlingly bright color will always make a huge impact on interior spaces. How bright do you dare go?

13. Lovely lime render.

Casa Clemente, Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura Modern Houses
Make more of a traditional home by using a lime render finish! The textured look is gorgeous and looks even better when lit at night!

14. Industrial steel.

homify Modern Houses
Corrugated steel is making such a splash in design circles and for a truly unique home exterior, you can't get a better material!

15. OSB.

148 m2 de uma remodelação no centro do Porto, URBAstudios URBAstudios Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
Warm, industrial and super cool, OSB (Oriented Strand Board) makes any space look a lot more intriguing and fun! It would be great for a kid's room!

16. Polished concrete.

homify Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Such a popular choice for interior walls right now, polished concrete will look modern and bold for years to come.

17. Textured concrete.

Ten House, Taller ADC Architecture Office Taller ADC Architecture Office Minimal style window and door
Tamped concrete is a fascinating material, with wood grain and finishing marks left in it. What a way to add a new dimension to exterior walls!

For more wall inspiration, take a look at this article: 10 modern ideas to clad your kitchen walls.

4 stylish apartments that will stagger you!
Which of these wall ideas would you like to try out?

