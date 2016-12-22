Your browser is out-of-date.

A big transformation effort that paid off!

press profile homify
APARTAMENTO TENENTE ESPANCA, G.R design
Wow! If you think you've seen it all when it comes to transformations, think again, as this home has been totally renovated and is now unrecognizable! With dark spaces, imperfect finishes and grime resolutely dealt with and modernized, the interior designer in charge of breathing new life into this tired home certainly had their work cut out for them! Outdated, unloved and seemingly forgotten, this home has been reinvigorated to feel fresh modern and airy, making it a space that any of us would love to live in. Just wait until you see the floors!

Before: a dark hell hole!

APARTAMENTO TENENTE ESPANCA, G.R design
G.R design

G.R design
G.R design
G.R design

We're almost glad that this room is so dark, as it means we don't have to see all of the dirt, grime and horrid wall tiles. Apparently, this was supposed to be a kitchen, but we see no sign of that here! Bleurgh!

After: such a swish installation!

APARTAMENTO TENENTE ESPANCA, G.R design
G.R design

G.R design
G.R design
G.R design

Blimey! Just look at this kitchen now! White walls and a daring monochrome built-in set of cabinets has unleashed a whole lot of amazing style into the space! We love the inclusion of brushed steel appliances too, to keep the theme modern. 

Before: that's not a bathroom!

APARTAMENTO TENENTE ESPANCA, G.R design
G.R design

G.R design
G.R design
G.R design

There might be a toilet and a sink in here, but there is no way that this is a room that would help you to get clean! Mildew, mold and old fashioned fixtures all really combine to make this space look and feel horrendous!

After: marvelous materials!

APARTAMENTO TENENTE ESPANCA, G.R design
G.R design

G.R design
G.R design
G.R design

Now this is the kind of bathroom we would be happy to use! A huge mirror makes the room feel enormous, while simple wall-mounted suite items add in a touch of contemporary cool. The shower tiles are outrageous, with their dark color and almost leather-like look too! 

Before: so tatty!

APARTAMENTO TENENTE ESPANCA, G.R design
G.R design

G.R design
G.R design
G.R design

We aren't adverse to a little shabby chic, but this level of tatty is just taking things way too far! You certainly wouldn't want to open these doors and peer inside, would you? Who knows what you'd find!

After: fabulous new furnishings.

APARTAMENTO TENENTE ESPANCA, G.R design
G.R design

G.R design
G.R design
G.R design

Phew! This looks so much better, with new architrave and freshly sanded and painted doors, even this transitional area looks to have been modernized and tidied a lot. We love the tones of the floors too!

After: new is better!

APARTAMENTO TENENTE ESPANCA, G.R design
G.R design

G.R design
G.R design
G.R design

There is a place for original furnishings, but those old doors really did have to go. Just look how sleek these ones are and you'll agree it was the right decision too!

After: sleek solutions.

APARTAMENTO TENENTE ESPANCA, G.R design
G.R design

G.R design
G.R design
G.R design

Given that this apartment got a full modernization, it makes sense that brand new, super sleek storage was added in. This wall-mounted cupboard offers a great solution for hallway clutter and keeps the area feeling open and fresh!

Before: breaking bad!

APARTAMENTO TENENTE ESPANCA, G.R design
G.R design

G.R design
G.R design
G.R design

When new doorways are needed, things are bound to look worse before they get better but this would have worried us no end! The room just looks so broken and beyond repair!

After: amazing touches.

APARTAMENTO TENENTE ESPANCA, G.R design
G.R design

G.R design
G.R design
G.R design

Wow. We just noticed how incredible these double depth doorways are! They really add something special to the room and hint to the heritage of the building itself. The perfect finish on the floor is mesmerizing too. We think we need a closer look…

After: va va varnish!

APARTAMENTO TENENTE ESPANCA, G.R design
G.R design

G.R design
G.R design
G.R design

Talk about adding some va va voom to a room! It must have taken an age to clean up, sand and coat this wooden floor, but boy was it worth it! The mirror finish is warm, inviting and utterly fabulous!

Before: taking the property to task.

APARTAMENTO TENENTE ESPANCA, G.R design
G.R design

G.R design
G.R design
G.R design

This looks to have been the kind of property that threw up problems constantly, but the team that renovated it took it all in their stride! Everything that could be saved was and things that had to be replaced were approached with a sensitive hand!

After: simple is best.

APARTAMENTO TENENTE ESPANCA, G.R design
G.R design

G.R design
G.R design
G.R design

The simple finish of every room here is just perfect and offers the ideal blank canvas for personalisation later. It's the floor that really sets it off though, don't you agree? Shuttered windows add character of their own, but that floor just keeps grabbing our attention!

After: shining bright.

APARTAMENTO TENENTE ESPANCA, G.R design
G.R design

G.R design
G.R design
G.R design

All of the windows in this room have flooded the space with natural light and made such a tangible connection to the outside world! We bet the new owners couldn't wait to move in here and start adding wall art and funky furniture. We don't know why, but we imagine their tastes being incredibly eclectic and cool!

For more transformation inspiration, take a look at this article: This seventies style house gets a modern facelift.

A bungalow that cost under $100,000!
Do you love the finished look of this home?

