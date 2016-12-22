A big transformation effort that paid off!

Wow! If you think you've seen it all when it comes to transformations, think again, as this home has been totally renovated and is now unrecognizable! With dark spaces, imperfect finishes and grime resolutely dealt with and modernized, the interior designer in charge of breathing new life into this tired home certainly had their work cut out for them! Outdated, unloved and seemingly forgotten, this home has been reinvigorated to feel fresh modern and airy, making it a space that any of us would love to live in. Just wait until you see the floors!