A bungalow that cost under $100,000!

The only thing better than discovering a wonderful home to show you guys is finding out that it was built on a shoestring budget and that's exactly what we have right here! Built for under $100,000, it is astounding just how much space and functionality this darling bungalow includes, thanks to a fabulous open-plan layout and use of natural materials. The architect in charge of creating this divine building clearly had a deep connection to the project, as every angle is more beautiful than the last and the overall aesthetic is so natural! Come and take a look with us now, as we drink in everything this home has to offer!
You would have been forgiven for assuming that any home that cost so little wouldn't be good looking, but actually, this is stunning! Finished with a monochrome palette, the impact of this home is undeniable and clever touches, such as the high-level windows, make us think that something really special lies inside!
Wow! You can really see how well the black and white color scheme is working now and the way the natural wood on the underside of the roof adds in an extra pop of rich warmth is amazing! Sleek, modern and perfectly functional, the smooth finish adds such a contemporary sheen!
We had thought that there was perhaps a mezzanine floor in this home, given the high windows seen outside, but instead, there is a wonderful double height interior that makes the space feel absolutely enormous! The mix of wood and white looks spectacular and really helps to highlight all the design nuances that make this home one-of-a-kind, like built-in window seats and exposed ceiling supports. Amazing!
Any home needs a lot of storage, but in a modern space, it can seem a little forced or out of step, but not here! By building storage into the home right from the start, it looks cohesive and organic. We love that red interior door, as it adds a pop of color and fun and just look at the natural floor! WOW!
Yes! Don't you just love a home that keeps surprising you? We do, so this mustard yellow kitchen is a fantastic discovery! Not large, but perfectly functional, we think this room has been kept small in order to offer a larger main living space and what a great decision it was! The yellow cabinets look great with the wooden floor and really radiate out a cozy warmth!
If it was possible to buy wooden bathroom suite items, we feel sure they would have been selected, but in lieu of that, the plain white pieces work to create a modern and pared back space! Set up to work like a wet room, the almost Scandinavian vibe here feels so cohesive with the rest of the house and feels wonderfully welcoming!
