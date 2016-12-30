An intriguing minimalist paradise

We are living in a Renaissance of fantastic minimalist home designs, and today's home tour features just one of the many great projects to come out from the Alts Design team out of Shiga.

The house has been designed in the spirit of balance, utilizing natural surroundings to create a home in which the outside is completely discernible from the inside. Natural materials of course abound: woods, stones, right down to the organically made couch cushions.

Let's have a look!