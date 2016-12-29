A compact, minimal and stylish apartment

Whether your old house is in need of renovation or whether you just want a new look for your home, selecting a fresh new decor is a carefully planned process. And when the house has limited square footage, it may be wiser to call in the experts! In today’s project—Casa do Zé e da Vanda - the architects at Homestories designed the interiors of a small house with a focus on innovation and style. Let’s take a tour of this comfortable residence that, though small, is a delight to the eyes!
The sleek cabinets and trendy appliances showcase a minimalist decor illuminated by modern hanging lights. The use of light colors is an excellent choice for a small house since it creates the illusion of greater space. The lovely pattern of the splashback is such a creative way to add beauty to the space!
The kitchen flows smoothly into the living spaces, and the white counter opposite the kitchen countertop can be used as a sleek piece of furniture and also as an additional working space in the kitchen.
The gray wooden floor and natural brown wooden furniture as well as the identical hanging lights unify the living spaces. The dining table and chairs are a simple but stylish affair in natural wood, complemented by the single piece of furniture in the living area and by the wooden cabinet in the kitchen. The blinds at the windows match the slatted partitions in the kitchen.
We see a little innovation in the dining area in the form of cushioned bench on the other side of the dining table. Not only is this a creative twist, it also gives an extra boost to the style factor!
The gray sofa looks very comfortable and balances the gray of the floor. The cushions add a touch of liveliness while the delicate colors of the beautiful carpet are ideal for this environment!
A great way to add character to a small residence is by including a few dramatic accessories. The large family portrait, the writing on the wall and the glamorous lamp on the living room cabinet are simple additions that effectively bring personality to this charming home!
Casa do Zé e da Vanda by Homestories is a beautiful little apartment and a fine example of how to create an elegant and stylish decor in a limited area! Take another tour here - This home may be small but it's packed with style.