A compact, minimal and stylish apartment

A great way to add character to a small residence is by including a few dramatic accessories. The large family portrait, the writing on the wall and the glamorous lamp on the living room cabinet are simple additions that effectively bring personality to this charming home!

Casa do Zé e da Vanda by Homestories is a beautiful little apartment and a fine example of how to create an elegant and stylish decor in a limited area! Take another tour here - This home may be small but it's packed with style.