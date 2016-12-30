A simple but charming house for a young family

The wonderfully modern home is the epitome of all things urban and all things compact. Yet, the designers and architects for this space have ensured that the home does not lose any points in the style stakes. Accordingly, they have created a wonderfully airy home with charming details that also adhere to the linear theme, set across by the architects at ALTS Design Office. Come and have a look at the Shimookabe House to know more!
The interior is layered with varying levels at which the square arches stop. This gives the neat lined space a rather cozy feel even as it draws attention to the actual height of the space. This floor features polished stone tiles, with a wide dimension lining the threshold. The yellow kitchen island is a cheery addition that pops up as you regard the space.
Wooden floors and light wooden textures for the cabinets did not deter the designers from taking a style risk in this white space. And it sure has paid off well! The canary yellow island is a sleek addition with glossy good looks that defines the kitchen and speaks of the young people living in the home. The dips and rises of the linear arches and niches makes for an interesting look.
The staircase and the rest of the home is a play of soothing wooden textures, which point at a homely feel, as well as pristine white walls that bring modernity and urban living straight to the doorstep. This combination makes the home a charming one. The large artsy planter with the plant makes for a green touch, which is replicated in smaller doses throughout the space.
Right next to the staircase and overlooking the terrace that lies beyond the glass sliding doors, one can see a wooden cutout of a small cottage with neat niches for the door and windows. This adds to the charm and warmth in the space.
The narrow space has a wooden dining table. This long table is flanked by simple wooden chairs that bring home a rustic feel as you sit down for a family style dinner. The large windows along the wall behind the table make for an expansive and luxurious look in this space.
The kitchen has smart white brackets that partition the storage and essentials in a neat way. This wall has the company of the bright yellow island in front, which makes for a sleek and cheerful combination here.
The white and wooden stairs take you into the wooden clad mezzanine floor, which looks like a warm addition to the space. The minimalist approach is evident even here as the rest of the home can be seen from this angle in all its wooden and urbane beauty.
