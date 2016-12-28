Marble walls and floors for more luxury

Marble is an element that sparks a feeling of being one with royals. It is an undeniably elegant fixture in most decor schemes. The various hues and veins of this understated element has created beautiful homes and spaces that we cover often at homify. Join us today as we bring you some of the best marble looks for luxurious floors and walls.
This look is courtesy the combination of marble and granite. While many people may confuse the two, in reality they are both different. For this room, the designers have brought in a monochrome theme for the floor and walls, even as they have broken the monotony with earthy mustard couches in a modern style to suit the artsy and linear patterns of the tiles used.
This room has a wonderfully elegant look, thanks to the deep veined brown marble that has been used. The rest of the space has been left stark white with larger-than-life lighting on top to highlight the elements. Pretty inlay work also makes for a fitting foundation for the rich looking rug. This living room was designed by the architects at Aum Architects.
The soothing texture of the gray veins in the white marble here make for the perfect backdrop for the open shelves of the kitchen as well as the rest of the surfaces.
The marble from the floor continues on to the walls on one side as one wall has been left stark. This prompts the attention to travel to the monochrome fittings of this bathroom.
The marble steps here are just as durable as stone or wood would be. Also the designers have ensured that the space is well balanced with pebbles and glass.
The marble here replicates nature and its natural waves and hues, thanks to the swirling pattern.
Marble remains unaffected from moisture and water, which makes it perfect for swimming pools, much like the retro tiles used here.
The luxurious Italian marble sheets define this sumptuous space and make it classy!
The pattern on the walls here has been brought out by the varying levels created by the marble sheets. Used with lighting, this gives it all a creative edge. The bedding and furniture remains neutral in such cases.
This modern living room has a simple quality, thanks to the marble flooring, which covers the space in a royal look and glows under the LED lighting on top.
For this white and modern dining room, the designers have used marble and stone to create a rustic edge on one side.
The luxury and panache of this suite is all due to the dark hued and ultra-glossy marble used.
Wood and marble come together for an eclectic look in this soothing space!
Subtle marble in neutral hues does it for this living room
Romantic charm is born from the patterned marble used here!
