Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Marble walls and floors for more luxury

Justwords Justwords
homify Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
Loading admin actions …

Marble is an element that sparks a feeling of being one with royals. It is an undeniably elegant fixture in most decor schemes. The various hues and veins of this understated element has created beautiful homes and spaces that we cover often at homify. Join us today as we bring you some of the best marble looks for luxurious floors and walls.

​Luxurious patterns.

piano smoking homify Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings marble flooring,luxury marble floor
homify

piano smoking

homify
homify
homify

This look is courtesy the combination of marble and granite. While many people may confuse the two, in reality they are both different. For this room, the designers have brought in a monochrome theme for the floor and walls, even as they have broken the monotony with earthy mustard couches in a modern style to suit the artsy and linear patterns of the tiles used.

​Elegant bearings.

homify Modern Living Room Marble Beige
homify

homify
homify
homify

This room has a wonderfully elegant look, thanks to the deep veined brown marble that has been used. The rest of the space has been left stark white with larger-than-life lighting on top to highlight the elements. Pretty inlay work also makes for a fitting foundation for the rich looking rug. This living room was designed by the architects at Aum Architects.

​Soothing textures.

Kitchens, Marmi di Carrara Marmi di Carrara KitchenBench tops
Marmi di Carrara

Kitchens

Marmi di Carrara
Marmi di Carrara
Marmi di Carrara

The soothing texture of the gray veins in the white marble here make for the perfect backdrop for the open shelves of the kitchen as well as the rest of the surfaces.

​Continuity in motion.

le luxe de la simplicité, Dara Design Dara Design Eclectic style bathroom Marble
Dara Design

Dara Design
Dara Design
Dara Design

The marble from the floor continues on to the walls on one side as one wall has been left stark. This prompts the attention to travel to the monochrome fittings of this bathroom.

​Durable layers.

Casa Sorteo Tec No.191, ARQUIPLAN ARQUIPLAN Stairs
ARQUIPLAN

ARQUIPLAN
ARQUIPLAN
ARQUIPLAN

The marble steps here are just as durable as stone or wood would be. Also the designers have ensured that the space is well balanced with pebbles and glass.

​Natural and artistic.

Projekt aranżacji wnętrz z kompleksowym wyposażeniem Domu pod klucz , Anna Buczny PROJEKTOWANIE WNĘTRZ Anna Buczny PROJEKTOWANIE WNĘTRZ Living roomFireplaces & accessories Marble Beige
Anna Buczny PROJEKTOWANIE WNĘTRZ

Anna Buczny PROJEKTOWANIE WNĘTRZ
Anna Buczny PROJEKTOWANIE WNĘTRZ
Anna Buczny PROJEKTOWANIE WNĘTRZ

The marble here replicates nature and its natural waves and hues, thanks to the swirling pattern.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

​In sync with water.

Condomínio dos Bosques - Atlântida, Eliane Fanti Arquitetura Eliane Fanti Arquitetura Modern Pool
Eliane Fanti Arquitetura

Eliane Fanti Arquitetura
Eliane Fanti Arquitetura
Eliane Fanti Arquitetura

Marble remains unaffected from moisture and water, which makes it perfect for swimming pools, much like the retro tiles used here.

​Heady luxury.

STARDUST, Turri srl Turri srl Living roomSofas & armchairs
Turri srl

Turri srl
Turri srl
Turri srl

The luxurious Italian marble sheets define this sumptuous space and make it classy!

​Layered with marble.

ORIGIN/1 PREMIO FERIA MARMOMACC 2015, Ruiz Velázquez Ruiz Velázquez Commercial spaces Marble Exhibition centres
Ruiz Velázquez

Ruiz Velázquez
Ruiz Velázquez
Ruiz Velázquez

The pattern on the walls here has been brought out by the varying levels created by the marble sheets. Used with lighting, this gives it all a creative edge. The bedding and furniture remains neutral in such cases.

​Simple and modern.

homify Living room Marble Green
homify

homify
homify
homify

This modern living room has a simple quality, thanks to the marble flooring, which covers the space in a royal look and glows under the LED lighting on top.

​Marble and stone.

Engel & Völkers Bodrum, Engel & Völkers Bodrum Engel & Völkers Bodrum Modern Dining Room
Engel &amp; Völkers Bodrum

Engel & Völkers Bodrum

Engel & Völkers Bodrum
Engel &amp; Völkers Bodrum
Engel & Völkers Bodrum

For this white and modern dining room, the designers have used marble and stone to create a rustic edge on one side.

​High gloss tiles.

homify Modern Bedroom Marble Black
homify

homify
homify
homify

The luxury and panache of this suite is all due to the dark hued and ultra-glossy marble used.

​Inlay work.

homify Modern Dining Room Marble Metallic/Silver
homify

homify
homify
homify

Inlay work creates a magically linear look in this stately dining room.

​Melange of wood and marble.

CASA JT, Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos Tropical style corridor, hallway & stairs
Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos

Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos
Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos
Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos

Wood and marble come together for an eclectic look in this soothing space!

​Marble does the job.

Casa Bosques de las Lomas, México Distrito Federal , Nómada Studio Nómada Studio Modern Bedroom Marble White
Nómada Studio

Nómada Studio
Nómada Studio
Nómada Studio

Subtle marble in neutral hues does it for this living room

​Patterned marble.

Ibiza Style, Kabaz Kabaz Eclectic style bedroom
Kabaz

Kabaz
Kabaz
Kabaz

Romantic charm is born from the patterned marble used here!

Here's another story you might like - 15 room divide ideas you'll love!

A two story home built on the cheap
How could you adapt one or more idea in your home?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks