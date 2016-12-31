A heavenly home with divine decor

The 'Azuchi House' designed by Japanese architects ALTS DESIGN OFFICE brings together the ideals common in eastern design (modesty, simplicity and harmony) with modern luxury and comfort. This long, narrow home is not huge, and could easily feel cramped and cluttered.

But because of it's clever design, with strategically placed windows, doors and alcoves, it is flooded with natural light and feels spacious enough for daily life. The end result is a unique apartment with a mezzanine level, designed with sensitivity and one that shows an appreciation for raw materials and their essence.