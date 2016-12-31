A heavenly home with divine decor

The 'Azuchi House' designed by Japanese architects ALTS DESIGN OFFICE brings together the ideals common in eastern design (modesty, simplicity and harmony) with modern luxury and comfort. This long, narrow home is not huge, and could easily feel cramped and cluttered.
But because of it's clever design, with strategically placed windows, doors and alcoves, it is flooded with natural light and feels spacious enough for daily life. The end result is a unique apartment with a mezzanine level, designed with sensitivity and one that shows an appreciation for raw materials and their essence.
The multiple levels of this apartment have got us seriously envious. Playful yet practical, they are designed to give each space as much light as possible and make it a treat just to walk from one area to the other. With most surfaces built from wood, and left unpainted, this is about as peaceful as it gets.
Devoid of embellishments and decorations, the kitchen focuses instead on form and function. The cooking area is barely noticeable, tucked away behind a striking half-wall with a boxy design. Walls, including the splash board are left plain, so to not disrupt the peaceful decor.
The intelligent design of this apartment is apparent from every angle. The bedroom space up the top has an adorable little window cut from one wall connecting it with the rest of the house, and is neighbored by a similar window letting in light from outside.
Covered mostly in natural timbre and with a floor left bare, the living room is laid back and effortless. Furniture is ultra-modern, and eco-based: leather on the dining chairs, cotton for the cushions on the sofa and raffia for the foot stool.
The central rug is the thing that finishes this room off perfectly. Green and long, it mirrors the outdoor foliage, merging the indoors with the out, and again representing the ideals of Japanese architecture.
This whole structure works as one unit—each level is designed with the other in mind and they all blend well together. Connected by simple staircases and elementary walkways it feels like a Zen-like playground built for adults looking for peace an quiet. It's lighthearted, effortless and idyllic. A home that we have one word for: divine!
