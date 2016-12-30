Keeping life simple, stylish and slightly Scandinavian

Keeping with the current trend of simplifying things and downsizing life at home, this home built by Portuguese architect firm HOMESTORIES is practical, elementary and organised. But it's not without it's charms. Little motifs have been painted around the house—in the kitchen and in the living room, cushion covers are bright (but not garish) and decorative wallpaper with delicate patterns covers the walls.
This is a charismatic apartment with it's own unique style blending Scandinavian, retro and innovative design together. It also has tons of helpful ideas (practical shelving, a tidy laundry, modern tiling) that could be adapted for your own home, so let's take a look and see how you can be inspired today.
The minimalist kitchen is all about keeping things functional, organized and clean. The cabinets above the bench mirror those below, they are all a uniform size and shape, and play off each other in contrasting glass and wood. Surfaces are modern and plain, and furniture is streamlined and simple. There is no messing around in this kitchen.
But to save the kitchen from becoming too sterile and plain, little touches of whimsy have been added—a cutlery shelf painted onto the blank wall, images of lampshades added above the actual shelf, cute sayings are drawn on the wall and in the opposite corner a blackboard wall sits next to the fridge.
It's these little pieces of personality that keep this home lighthearted, playful and homely.
Fitted snugly into this alcove, the laundry is as practical and functional as the kitchen. Having a front end washing machine and dryer means there is enough space on top for a workbench—ideal for cozy spaces like this one. Adding an extendable clothes line and a couple of storage cupboards has made this one tidy laundry!
With it's coffee colored flooring, simplistic gray sofas and futuristic lampshades, this lounge is a minimalist's way of celebrating eclecticism. The assortment of framed images on one wall give the room personality and charm, and the patterned rug a bit of coziness.
With it's soft color palette and simple shapes, this room can be home to many different objects and patterns without being over the top.
Tiled in white with mint green accents the bathroom is bright, modern and cute. Floors are made from pale wood and matched by the vanity piece with pop out drawers. White ceramic and white accessories finish off this stylish bathroom that is as fresh as a tube of toothpaste.
A similar set up to the lounge, the master bedroom has an alcove lined with windows that flood the space with light, and features that same slightly-retro flooring. Walls are kept blank, white and bright, furniture is sleek and modern, and natural colored linen keep things refreshingly simple.
And in the guest bedroom it's that same quiet, elementary style that lets the subtle details sing out—like the delicate texture of the grey headboards and the soft patterns of the bed linen. The pop of yellow ocher of the blankets complement the raw timbre furniture and add that touch of modernity to the room.
The style of this home could easily become too rigid and formal, but thanks to the small touches of color, of pattern and personality, it's elevated to become something all together very special.