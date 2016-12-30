Keeping life simple, stylish and slightly Scandinavian

Keeping with the current trend of simplifying things and downsizing life at home, this home built by Portuguese architect firm HOMESTORIES is practical, elementary and organised. But it's not without it's charms. Little motifs have been painted around the house—in the kitchen and in the living room, cushion covers are bright (but not garish) and decorative wallpaper with delicate patterns covers the walls.

This is a charismatic apartment with it's own unique style blending Scandinavian, retro and innovative design together. It also has tons of helpful ideas (practical shelving, a tidy laundry, modern tiling) that could be adapted for your own home, so let's take a look and see how you can be inspired today.