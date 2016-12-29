The unbelievable lightness of being (in this home)

The ultimate goal when it comes to having a home is warmth, safety, relaxation and peace. And boy, does this home have it all. Dubbed the Kofunaki House by the architects ALTS DESIGN OFFICE who are responsible for it's completion, it is a modestly sized home, but one that is full of style and grace.

Featuring tons of pale wood, concrete and white plaster, this home focuses on serenity, quietness and encourages a gentle way of being. It takes ideas that are common in Japanese architecture and combines them with modern comfort. It's an absolutely stunning design, so let's take a closer look at the fusion between the two worlds.