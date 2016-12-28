6 hot hallways with flawless floors

Hallways and corridors often get thought about last during the decorating process, but it shouldn't be that way. Any interior decorator will agree that when given enough attention, color and interesting features, hallways will become stand out spaces in their own right.

So if you want your home to look better than the average, then focus on designing your hallways and those overlooked areas that connect the different rooms together—it could be just the thing your house needs to look it's best.

To help give you some ideas, today we take a look at six incredible hallways, and in particular, the type of flooring they use, to see just how they create their show stopping looks.