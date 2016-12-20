The winning combination of concrete and wood

This family home built by forward-thinking architects ARCHITEKTURBÜRO SCHUMANN based in Halle, Germany is livable design at it's best. A symphony of horizontal and vertical lines, and interlocking shapes, it is ultra-modern, slick and impressive. The materials used are mainly concrete and wood, which work together in a wonderfully unexpected way, complementing and contrasting each other. Let's see what makes this house a stunning success.
Made from severe shapes stacked on top of each other and interlocking together, this home creates a striking impression. It looks expensive, confident and intriguing, thanks to the unusually placed windows, the mix of materials and modern colors. The use of vertical and horizontal lines in the wooden cladding and entrance way gives it that unbeatable designer edge.
And at nighttime, it looks just as inviting as it does when you first see it. The covered terrace is a highlight of this home, integrating the interior with the garden space perfectly, meaning the kids can play outside at any time of day or night, and family meals can be enjoyed al fresco in the seated area on the right.
There is even the added bonus of a covered carport to the left of the house. Stylish and practical!
Not only does it have a matching carport, but around the other side of the house, there is a composting container for organic waster and garden clippings built from the same wood used on the exterior. So not only does this house look expensive, but it is also eco-friendly and makes recycling easy. A truly wondrous house.
The dramatic architectural shapes from outside also feature in here, creating a unique and dynamic look. The staircase is not a floating one, but rather encased in a large diagonal pillar that cuts across one side of this room. Every element of this house is bold and confident.
Again you can see the ballet of shapes at play in the interior—the low ceilings create a bulky shape which is disrupted by the dramatic staircase and edged with floor to ceiling windows on one side. The sweeping curve of one side softens the proportions of the room and the vertical lines next to the staircase add the drama we have seen on the facade.
A fireplace has been built into the corner pillar to add that touch of understated luxury that runs throughout this home.
This stunning bathroom is no different from the rest of the house—dramatic shapes, modern materials and interesting contrasts are the order of the day. The slick design and exquisite finish make this an unbeatable bathroom—and home. We are impressed!
To see another impressive family home, but with a more traditional style, check out this dream house.