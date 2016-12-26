Your browser is out-of-date.

10 modern homes with the recipe for success

Genista Jurgens Genista Jurgens
Recupero Sottotetto - Duplex 1, enzoferrara architetti enzoferrara architetti Modern Kitchen
Sometimes getting the right mix of all the different elements in your home can be tricky, so today we are showing off ten homes that have found the right recipe that works for them. Whether it's combining unusual textures and colors together, making use of a awkwardly shaped corner, or even just placing the furniture in the right spots, these modern houses have got it right. So let's take a closer look to see if we can find out their secrets. 

1. Luxurious neutrals.

REFORMA VIVIENDA ESTILO NÓRDICO EN A CORUÑA, GESTION INTEGRAL DE PROYECTOS DEL NOROESTE S.L. GESTION INTEGRAL DE PROYECTOS DEL NOROESTE S.L. Living room
GESTION INTEGRAL DE PROYECTOS DEL NOROESTE S.L.

Using neutrals sometimes can be a bit underwhelming, but if the whole room is decorated with them then it creates a look. This living and dining room combo has been furnished in soft colors and rich textures. The sofa can be as big as you want when the color is pale. So if you want a lot, go light. 

2. Lounging in glamour.

Apartament Grzybowska, Ndesign Ndesign Living room
Ndesign

Not much looks better than dark wood and glittering chandeliers together. Sure, this living room can't do much wrong with a view like this one, but the glamorous interior matches it. The black furniture and dark wood is lightened by transparent net curtains and white walls. 

3. Delicate shades of white.

Classic, yet Contemporary Rencraft Kitchen Kitchen,black kitchen,kitchen island,kitchen cabinet
Rencraft

Classic, yet Contemporary

This kitchen is a stunner. The cabinets have a touch of colonial style, but with everything painted in white, and off white it looks modern and fresh. The painted black area underneath the bench is an unexpected touch which tops it off and works with the black blind above the sink. 

4. An unconventional corner.

PERÍMETRO, Zooco Estudio Zooco Estudio Living room
Zooco Estudio

This is a prime example of making the most of what you have. An awkward corner has been turned into an interesting, colorful and relaxing spot. The retro elements (the table, the beaded curtain, and the wallpaper) are just the right things to use here. 

If you love this style, then check out this apartment full of charming retro motifs

5. Celebrating eclecticism.

Dom pod Warszawą, MAKAO home MAKAO home Living room
MAKAO home

For a completely new look, this home mixes many different styles and textures, all on a black and white base. Modern sofas and chairs are paired with rustic pieces (the dining room table, the candlesticks) to create a unexpected, eclectic look that works. And the fireplace is an added bonus on top.  

6. Unusual color combinations.

FERIEN IM DENKMAL – ALTES SCHIFFERHAUS, Planungsgruppe Barthelmey Planungsgruppe Barthelmey Living room
Planungsgruppe Barthelmey

Bright purple, charcoal grey and splashes of citrus orange would not be the first color combination you might think of using in your home. But here, it's couldn't work better. These unusual colors are balanced out by the wooden furniture, pale floors and white walls. 

7. Dramatic designs.

Another living room that uses an unexpected color combination (this time blood red, black and silver) to create an impact. Together with the unique designer pieces—a perspex table, black and silver bucket chairs, this is a winning look. 

8. Traditional but not tired.

casa moderna a Roma, NicArch NicArch Modern Kitchen
NicArch

A palette like this brown one can look tired, if not done well. But here the right balance has been struck between caramel, mocha and beige to look smart and sophisticated. The quality of the furniture plays a big part in making things look good, as does using the right lighting. 

9. Confident color.

RECEPTION ROOM Landmass London Living room
Landmass London

RECEPTION ROOM

The size of a room also has a lot to do with the colors that can be used within. Thanks to these high ceilings, heavy brick walls and beautiful floors, it can handle the bursts of blue and yellow. Glass and reflective areas are included to lighten it all up a bit.  

10. Taking a risk.

Recupero Sottotetto - Duplex 1, enzoferrara architetti enzoferrara architetti Modern Kitchen
enzoferrara architetti

Rarely do you see a bright green like this used in a home, especially in a kitchen. But the risk that Milanese architects ENZOFERRARA ARCHITETTI took paid off—it looks fantastic. The combination of the charcoal bench top and glass panel behind the cooker creates a thoroughly contemporary look, and together with the dramatic lamp, this kitchen is unforgettable. 

House of curves for visual inspiration
Which one is your favorite eclectic style? Tell us why below. 

