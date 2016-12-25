Today's fashionable and affordable prefabricated home

Prefabricated houses often get a bad rap, but this adorable one designed by German home builders FINGERHAUS GMBH might soon change that. Known for their smart, modern and most importantly, affordable houses, they have created this home that is suited to every family today.
The design is contemporary but overly fussy, the color palette is versatile and simple, yet not boring, and the materials used are high quality, but not too extravagant or showy. This modest two story home set in the idyllic country side makes the perfect first home for a young couple, or just the thing for someone looking to live the quiet life in style. Let's take a closer look.
Compact and cute, this house looks great from every angle—even when looking from the back. Large enough to be surrounded with lush lawn, this home makes the most of it. The outdoor concrete patio is kept on the same level and merges the two areas together seamlessly.
A small tiled pathway leading from the house to the garden has been added with two stone gardens on either side. Everything here is aimed at keeping life low maintenance and easy.
The team at FINGERHAUS GMBH are fans of using white together with a grayish blue—and you can see why. The color of the roofing is perfectly complemented in the concrete tiles and asphalt of the street.
The entrance way and staircase is graceful and gorgeously decorated, without too much fuss. The floors are finished with stylish ceramic tiles, furniture and walls kept white and fresh and a mirror strategically placed opposite the staircase to expand the space.
This living room takes what you would normally expect in any modern home and elevates them all to the next level. Basics are given a luxurious and contemporary twist: the sofa is convertible and ultra modern in black, the carpet is over sized with extra long threads, shelving is sleek and installed at a low level.
The kitchen and dining area is full of light and is kept that way thanks to the white walls and same pale tiles we saw in the entrance way. Furniture is classic and the extra bit of detail is added with the larger-than-normal lampshade.
The bathroom upstairs is keeping in line with the rest of the home—it's simple, but it's not basic or boring! The large ceramic wash basin and bathtub make sure luxury is the priority, and the illuminated mirror keep things modern and interesting.
Also note the many potted plants spread around the house keeping the decor colorful and looking fresh.
