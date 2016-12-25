Today's fashionable and affordable prefabricated home

Prefabricated houses often get a bad rap, but this adorable one designed by German home builders FINGERHAUS GMBH might soon change that. Known for their smart, modern and most importantly, affordable houses, they have created this home that is suited to every family today.

The design is contemporary but overly fussy, the color palette is versatile and simple, yet not boring, and the materials used are high quality, but not too extravagant or showy. This modest two story home set in the idyllic country side makes the perfect first home for a young couple, or just the thing for someone looking to live the quiet life in style. Let's take a closer look.