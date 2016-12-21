10 incredible small homes

Small homes are all the rage these days. They are very economical and can fit in a lot more amenities than people think. Small homes are great for people who are on a budget or if they simply want to downsize rather than accumulate a lot of stuff. Tiny living is a great new way of owning a home without have to put in a lot of money and also let's you get really creative with decor and design.
Below are ten gorgeous small homes that will give you a new perspective on tiny living. From small jungle getaways to everyday designs you can find a home on this list to inspire you no matter where you are from. Don't shy away from this amazing idea!
Small homes don't have to mean boring style. This small rustic home features a bright yellow concrete addition alongside very rustic style bricks to build the home. The burnt orange terracotta tile also adds some rustic flare as well as a pop of color to this little home. This structure is filled to the brim with natural elements, such as the wooden door and the multitude of plants beside and above the home bringing the entire place to life. Though it may be small, this home is chock full of rustic charm that makes people want to come inside.
When you can't build outwards, think upwards! Building a small home takes a lot of skill in order to include all of the amenities you want and sometimes it can make a space feel very cramped. By adding a slightly taller ceiling to your tiny home you can make the home feel much bigger without having to expand horizontally. This tiny home is a great example of using vertical space in a beautiful and creative way; they even painted the top portion a deep purple add some character to the small home!
There are many people out there that will tell you that tiny living means sacrificing on things you want, but in reality, this concept is actually taking out things that you don't use on a regular basis. So if you really want a pool and use it regularly then you can go ahead and include it in your small home design! This beautiful stone home features a small pool out back that is great for relaxing and there is still room for entertaining. The home also features these incredible floor to ceiling windows around the home to let in a ton of natural light and make the inside feel nice and bright.
When building any home, you want to get the best materials you can afford. Well when you are building a small home you have a bit more leeway in terms of the price of materials because you won't have to use a lot so you can get the best quality items without worrying about going over budget. This home, for example, uses Zinc sheet roofing, which can be found in a number of colors and styles, to protect the top of this small home. You can also opt for terracotta or regular shingles if you like, the possibilities are endless!
Create your own little home to escape to in the middle of the jungle or anywhere you find comfort! This beautiful wooden home has almost become one with its surroundings. This home is a great example of what you can do with a small amount of land and a big imagination. The materials are all natural wood, most likely from the surrounding areas, and colored in a rich stain to make it feel more dramatic. The absence of walls in some areas creates a bungalow vibe and really makes the home feel one with the surrounding nature, not to mention the amount of sunlight and breeze that will carry through the home.
A good idea to keep in mind is to build a home that doesn't drastically stand out against the surroundings. It is very nice to see homes, built in both traditional or modern architecture, that still feature colors and materials that match the landscape. This beautiful modern home is built in a very contemporary design but uses local materials such as stone and wood to complete the look. The trees and shrubs all around the home are also a good way to make sure that your small structure looks more natural.
One of the best materials you can use to build a home is brick. It is fairly inexpensive and creates a very sturdy structure and looks very beautiful. Most people don't build their entire home of brick because it is not as cheap as concrete and drywall, but if you are building a small home this is a great way to use this material! Brick can look a bit rustic or very contemporary, depending on the style that you are going for. It is also nicely complemented by hardwood flooring and stone, so there are a number of amazing possibilities when decorating your home.
Another way to sort of blend your home into the surroundings is to follow the way the land is moving. If there is a hill, don't try to cut it away and build on top, angle your home so that it looks as if it is coming right out of the earth. This super modern home stands out against the lush greenery but still looks somewhat natural because of how the architects incorporated it into the landscape. The design is fairly simple but the addition of the mahogany colored windows and upper part of the home adding style and character to the home.
The idea of building a small home isn't to squeeze yourself into an uncomfortable structure that you will eventually become unhappy with. So the word
small is relative to what you want and need. This concrete home is fairly small but still has two levels which can happily fit a small family without a very large budget or simply because they don't want to accumulate stuff and prefer smaller structures. The home may seem simple because it is mostly concrete with flat sides but the addition of a stone wall around the other side and a small awning give this home quite a bit of charm.
Stone is a beautiful way to build a home but it is a very expensive material to work with, which makes it perfect for small homes! If you want to achieve this small cottage feeling then this is the perfect time to! It can become your weekend getaway or even a home that you live in all the time, stone cottages are great all year around. The addition of a few colorful shutters also take this home to the next level and really make it feel cozy. This type of home for anyone who likes a more simple and rustic look for their home.