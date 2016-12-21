10 incredible small homes

Small homes are all the rage these days. They are very economical and can fit in a lot more amenities than people think. Small homes are great for people who are on a budget or if they simply want to downsize rather than accumulate a lot of stuff. Tiny living is a great new way of owning a home without have to put in a lot of money and also let's you get really creative with decor and design.

Below are ten gorgeous small homes that will give you a new perspective on tiny living. From small jungle getaways to everyday designs you can find a home on this list to inspire you no matter where you are from. Don't shy away from this amazing idea!