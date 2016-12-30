Cook up a storm with these smart kitchen designs

Beautiful kitchens inspire even novice chefs to experiment with ingredients and create delicious dishes. But it is nothing less than an art to combine the right materials, colors and designs to create the perfect kitchen. So we bring you some inspiring images of two stylish and practical kitchens which merge with the dining space aesthetically. These kitchens have made the optimal use of space and natural light, so that every cook finds them irresistible.
Soft pastel hues and wooden elements make this spacious kitchen welcoming and soothing. Designed by the architects at Homestories, this kitchen features sleek and storage-friendly furniture. For instance, the counter dividing the cooking space from the dining, comes with a closed cabinet and open shelves for easy access to daily items.
A mix of white and wooden chairs around the oval table makes for a stylish dining arrangement. The delicate leafy patterns on the wallpaper and the basket casing of the overhead lamp are quaint touches.
Seen from another side, we see a kitchen wall adorned with pretty white plates. The effect is vintage and attractive. Potted greens also deck different spots of the kitchen for a lush look.
The extensive kitchen counter comprises of neat and smooth cabinets in pastel blue, which complement the wooden accents nicely. The backsplash looks like a patchwork of sandy-hued tiles and it acts as a stylish backdrop for the pretty white crockery.
We love how the cabinets open up to reveal steel trays which can slide out when you are trying to find something. A very smart touch!
The chic wood and steel draining rack right next to the sink makes it very easy to dry plates after washing.
The space beyond the dining table has been turned into a cozy seating nook of sorts. While a couple of trendy chairs offer relaxed seating here, the tree stump acts as a rustic and unique coffee table. Dainty lights, indoor greens and soft white drapes make for a dreamy ambiance here.
Need more ideas to spice up your kitchen? Here is another story - 10 modern ideas to clad your kitchen walls.