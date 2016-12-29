Your browser is out-of-date.

Get inspired by these charming interior design ideas

Designing a smart, contemporary and aesthetically pleasing home is not always a cakewalk. It requires the perfect combination of materials, colors, and textures to make a lasting impression. Moreover, you need to zero in on a distinct decor style, type of furniture, space-saving storage solutions and the decor elements which will reflect your taste and personality. So here we have collated some awesome images from different stylish and functional homes to inspire you for your own project. Let’s get started.

Cozy and welcoming.

Welcome to the attractively distributed and decorated home of Rita and Pedro. Rendered by the architects at Homestories, this residence combines soothing colors with trendy furniture and vintage touches for a unique living experience. The living space for instance with its parquet floor, cozy couches, beautiful artworks, and a vintage trunk for coffee table is truly inviting.

Minimalist dining.

Surrounded by pristine white walls, the dining arrangement makes a minimalist statement with its sleek furniture. Two of the chairs are slightly different and specially customised for the children.

Let there be light.

Large glass windows flood this home with ample sunlight, while the wall between them has been cleverly used to hold the TV. And it can be easily viewed from both the living and dining areas.

Lovely kitchen.

Smooth white cabinets, modern appliances, and beautiful tiles on the floor make the kitchen a charming space to cook and experiment. Neat wooden shelves and potted greens complete the look here.

Serene master bedroom.

Lavish use of white along with hints of beige, grey and red makes the master bedroom extremely soothing and refreshing. It gets a lot of sun and the decor is stylishly minimal.

Comfortable kids’ room.

White, grey and wood is again the colour scheme in the cosy and simple children’s bedroom. Plush textiles and a practical shelf allow the kids to sleep, play and have fun with equal ease.

Beautiful bathroom.

Gorgeous blue and white tiles on the floor add spice to this spacious and bright bathroom. Smooth white walls, neat storage units in wood, stylish fixtures and a massive mirror make this a truly refreshing space.

For more ideas, here’s another story - An artistic home for lovers of beauty.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

