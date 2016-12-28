An apartment with no future, gets a stunning make-over

As we can see, not much has changed if you look at the substance of the elements, yet the effect is completely different. The existing furnishings have been re-used to create a brand new effect. The decor is now more romantic and delicate and the base of flowers on the bedside table along with numerous multi-colored cushions have made all the difference!

The real magic lies in having been able to capture the spirit of the house, its soul, its past and all its essence, without losing sight of any of these parameters, and without trying to change them in any way. Now, you have the feeling of being in an already lived-in home, full of memories… but just a little 'happier!