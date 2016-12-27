Your browser is out-of-date.

30 ideas for the most beautiful living room

press profile homify press profile homify
SCHÖNER-WOHNEN Haus in Oberstetten , SchwörerHaus SchwörerHaus Modern Living Room Wood effect
The living room is one of the most important rooms in your house. It is the center of the home and the place for communication and interaction between family members.It is also the room via which we can access other parts of the house such as the kitchen, hallway and even bedrooms. It is important to make the living room comfortable and cozy so that you can always feel like you are in your very own retreat. The possibilities for decorating your living room are endless and no matter the size, it is important to choose furniture and decoration that reflects your style and personality. You might even choose to hire an interior designer

Come with us on a tour of 30 ideas for making the living room beautiful!

1. Arrange the furniture so that it allows freedom of movement as well as comfort.

SCHÖNER-WOHNEN Haus in Oberstetten , SchwörerHaus SchwörerHaus Modern Living Room Wood effect
SchwörerHaus

2. Develop a plan of the furniture styles so that it doesn't look overwhelming.

Tapeten Marimekko 4 Kollektion, Schmitz Tapeten Import GmbH & CoKg Schmitz Tapeten Import GmbH & CoKg Living roomAccessories & decoration
Schmitz Tapeten Import GmbH &amp; CoKg

3. Mix and match, recycled with new!

MONTE DAS MOÇAS, Aljezur, LAVRADIO DESIGN LAVRADIO DESIGN Living room
LAVRADIO DESIGN

4. Allow plenty of light in and choose positive colors.

Prachtbauten der Berliner Karl-Marx-Allee neu definiert , 16elements GmbH 16elements GmbH Modern Bathroom
16elements GmbH

5.Combine diverse materials like natural wood and whites.

homify Modern Living Room
homify

6. Use various materials like shiny leather for a touch of elegance.

Zeit für einen Tapetenwechsel!, Tapeterie Tapeterie Living roomAccessories & decoration
Tapeterie

7. Vibrant colors change the atmosphere in rooms.

Hampstead Heath Apartment Bhavin Taylor Design Living room
Bhavin Taylor Design

Hampstead Heath Apartment

8. Experiment with shapes and design for a touch of youth and fun.

Apartamento A3_Reabilitação Arquitectura + Design Interiores, Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores Living room
Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores

9. Neutral colors are easy to mix with additional decorative pieces you might use later on.

APARTAMENTO ARTURO SORIA, ESTER SANCHEZ LASTRA ESTER SANCHEZ LASTRA Modern Living Room
ESTER SANCHEZ LASTRA

10. Put a feature wall in your home and integrate it with the rest of the decor such as cushions.

KOLOROWY DOM W RUDNIKACH, Architektura Wnętrz Magdalena Sidor Architektura Wnętrz Magdalena Sidor Modern Living Room
Architektura Wnętrz Magdalena Sidor

11. Decorate the walls with paintings that have a special significance for you.

CG DISEÑO ESPACIO INTERIOR, alba najera alba najera Living room
alba najera

12. Use floral elements to give the living room an aesthetic touch.

Mieszkanie? Naturalnie!, IDEALS . Marta Jaślan Interiors IDEALS . Marta Jaślan Interiors Modern Living Room
IDEALS . Marta Jaślan Interiors

13. Have a visual centerpiece in the room, it could be a painting or a lamp.

Stylish Yet Comfortable Sitting Room Hen & Crask Edinburgh Living room
Hen &amp; Crask Edinburgh

Stylish Yet Comfortable Sitting Room

14. Different colors for the walls create a wonderful aesthetic.

DECORACION DE PISO TURISTICO EN DIAGONAL MAR by JUDITH FARRAN de HOMED ECO , Home Deco Decoración Home Deco Decoración Living roomSofas & armchairs
Home Deco Decoración

15. Choose a selection of different furniture, from simple to eccentric.

Mysterious Woods Pixers Living room Multicolored deer,forest,wall mural,wallpaper,posters,poster,poster
Pixers

Mysterious Woods

16. Choose elegant and beautiful pieces that work with any design or style.

Pudding sofa Loaf Living roomSofas & armchairs Textile Blue sofa,velvet,living room,blue
Loaf

Pudding sofa

17. Make your living room distinctive by choosing unusual color pairs.

Appartement et Carreaux de Ciment, ATELIER FB ATELIER FB Modern Living Room
ATELIER FB

18. Exploit any corner to make a mini living room.

A Space To Relax In House Envy Living room
House Envy

A Space To Relax In

19. Use shelves for extra space and for holding decorative pieces.

Wrocław / Maślice, mieszkanie - 43m2, razoo-architekci razoo-architekci Living room
razoo-architekci

20. Replace the traditional coffee table with an upholstered one in as in this marvelous example.

Living Room SWM Interiors & Sourcing Ltd Modern Living Room Sofa,ottoman,floor lamp,ceiling shade,rug
SWM Interiors &amp; Sourcing Ltd

Living Room

21. Use textured walls to add a touch of elegance in the room.

Cosy living room Hart Design and Construction Living room
Hart Design and Construction

Cosy living room

22. Use a mix of materials for the best results.

homify Living room
homify

23. Sometimes less is more. Choose minimalist designs.

Vivienda, DECLASE DECLASE Living room
DECLASE

24. Experiment with deep colors and rich textures.

Sesja dla JT Grupy, bhgycfdrsxfhcvgjbkj,hvbcgfxdrytfuyjgh bhgycfdrsxfhcvgjbkj,hvbcgfxdrytfuyjgh Living room Turquoise
bhgycfdrsxfhcvgjbkj,hvbcgfxdrytfuyjgh

5. Use all the space you have available without cluttering. Bring your best pieces to light.

Bajo comercial convertido en loft (Terrassa), Egue y Seta Egue y Seta Living room
Egue y Seta

26. Accessorize with flowers, vases, cushions, lamps, anything you love.

Projekt Altbauwohnung Harvestehude , decorazioni decorazioni Modern Living Room
decorazioni

27. Be bohemian, be bold—put unusual elements together in one sleek design.

Decoración Accesible para vivienda Chic, decoraCCion decoraCCion Living room
decoraCCion

28. Add character to a part of your room with neon lights or something funky.

MM apartment, Studio ro+ca Studio ro+ca Living room
Studio ro+ca

29. Think of different shapes and designs, but make them work though color.

Geometric Diamonds Pixers Living room Blue wall mural,geometry,pattern,wallpaper
Pixers

Geometric Diamonds

30. Space should not be a hindrance in the design of your home, you can get everything in smaller sizes if you wish.

Ombre Pixers Living room Turquoise ombre,wall mural,watercolor,blue,wallpaper
Pixers

Ombre

Which one strikes your eye?

