13 ways to use concrete in the garden

There are many elements that go towards creating amazing design statements in a space. Cement, wood and glass are just some of them that many designers use in order to create a certain scheme or theme. The use of exposed concrete is also one such element that take a space from heavy to lightweight and fun with just a few tweaks. This is also an all-weather material, which does not spoil fast and is easy to maintain. Further, it is a low cost and chic option that is easily available for outdoor spaces too. So let us take a look at these 13 brilliant ideas to make use of exposed concrete in your garden!
You can use concrete to create textures, which will match a bed of pebbles on a terrace like this one. The balcony overlooking the living room can be turned into an oasis with textured concrete walls on the sides. Credit goes to the architects at AMR Arquitectos.
You can use a concrete fence or wall to act as an accent in your garden or backyard. Layer this with good focused lighting to make an impact.
This one is just wow! A simple splash of neon paint on the concrete planters gives this neutral themed backyard an amazing visual lift. The pool nearby adds to the fun aura.
Create the perfect space for meditation with these concrete seats that go a long way to give you a comfortable Zen like space, where you can sit and introspect with the great outdoors surrounding your senses!
Create a vertical green wall like this leaning concrete wonder, which sits well with the metal and wooden elements of the space.
Concrete basins have been used here to create furniture in this sumptuous terrace, which becomes an instant hit with those who like to entertain family and friends at home.
The sturdy and textured concrete walls are the perfect partner for the wooden pergola and the greenery all around. The rattan pieces give the space a more relaxed look
The tall concrete planters as well as the concrete touches in the actual structure of this garden make for a soothing and eclectic statement.
This space is enclosed between two concrete walls and sheets of glass to create a corridor of pebbles. The designers have installed a red wall to give it a stylish angle.
The simplicity of the concrete fixtures here make for a soothing statement indeed.
The furniture has been done up with concrete, which is easy to clean and maintain. The planters too follow the same theme.
This concrete path is lined with pebbles and solid concrete tiles for a quaint and impressive look.
The concrete chimney in this space creates a warm look where one can spend cozy evenings.
