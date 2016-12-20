13 ways to use concrete in the garden

There are many elements that go towards creating amazing design statements in a space. Cement, wood and glass are just some of them that many designers use in order to create a certain scheme or theme. The use of exposed concrete is also one such element that take a space from heavy to lightweight and fun with just a few tweaks. This is also an all-weather material, which does not spoil fast and is easy to maintain. Further, it is a low cost and chic option that is easily available for outdoor spaces too. So let us take a look at these 13 brilliant ideas to make use of exposed concrete in your garden!