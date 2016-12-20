Your browser is out-of-date.

13 ways to use concrete in the garden

Justwords Justwords
Battersea Basement & Full Refurbishment, Gullaksen Architects Gullaksen Architects Mediterranean style garden
Loading admin actions …

There are many elements that go towards creating amazing design statements in a space. Cement, wood and glass are just some of them that many designers use in order to create a certain scheme or theme. The use of exposed concrete is also one such element that take a space from heavy to lightweight and fun with just a few tweaks. This is also an all-weather material, which does not spoil fast and is easy to maintain. Further, it is a low cost and chic option that is easily available for outdoor spaces too. So let us take a look at these 13 brilliant ideas to make use of exposed concrete in your garden!

​Garden terrace.

Apto 70 5 , AMR ARQUITECTOS AMR ARQUITECTOS Modern Terrace
AMR ARQUITECTOS

AMR ARQUITECTOS
AMR ARQUITECTOS
AMR ARQUITECTOS

You can use concrete to create textures, which will match a bed of pebbles on a terrace like this one. The balcony overlooking the living room can be turned into an oasis with textured concrete walls on the sides. Credit goes to the architects at AMR Arquitectos

​Decorative accent walls.

homify Modern Garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

You can use a concrete fence or wall to act as an accent in your garden or backyard. Layer this with good focused lighting to make an impact.

​Painted planters.

Moroccan style garden Gullaksen Architects Mediterranean style garden
Gullaksen Architects

Moroccan style garden

Gullaksen Architects
Gullaksen Architects
Gullaksen Architects

This one is just wow! A simple splash of neon paint on the concrete planters gives this neutral themed backyard an amazing visual lift. The pool nearby adds to the fun aura.

​Seats for meditation.

Attico quartiere ostiense, zona gazometro - Roma, Formaementis Formaementis Patios & Decks
Formaementis

Formaementis
Formaementis
Formaementis

Create the perfect space for meditation with these concrete seats that go a long way to give you a comfortable Zen like space, where you can sit and introspect with the great outdoors surrounding your senses!

​Artistic wall of green.

steppe, neubert und fuchs_gartenabteilung neubert und fuchs_gartenabteilung Balconies, verandas & terraces Plants & flowers
neubert und fuchs_gartenabteilung

neubert und fuchs_gartenabteilung
neubert und fuchs_gartenabteilung
neubert und fuchs_gartenabteilung

Create a vertical green wall like this leaning concrete wonder, which sits well with the metal and wooden elements of the space.

​Concrete furniture.

Cobertura - Pinheiros, MANDRIL ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES MANDRIL ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES Modern Terrace
MANDRIL ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES

MANDRIL ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES
MANDRIL ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES
MANDRIL ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES

Concrete basins have been used here to create furniture in this sumptuous terrace, which becomes an instant hit with those who like to entertain family and friends at home.

​Perfect partner for the wooden pergola.

Casa Sorteo Tec No.191, ARQUIPLAN ARQUIPLAN Modern Terrace
ARQUIPLAN

ARQUIPLAN
ARQUIPLAN
ARQUIPLAN

The sturdy and textured concrete walls are the perfect partner for the wooden pergola and the greenery all around. The rattan pieces give the space a more relaxed look

​Variety in concrete.

homify Modern Terrace
homify

homify
homify
homify

The tall concrete planters as well as the concrete touches in the actual structure of this garden make for a soothing and eclectic statement.

​Pops of color.

Casa 4 Puntos / Club de Golf BR, MAZ Arquitectos MAZ Arquitectos Modern Terrace
MAZ Arquitectos

MAZ Arquitectos
MAZ Arquitectos
MAZ Arquitectos

This space is enclosed between two concrete walls and sheets of glass to create a corridor of pebbles. The designers have installed a red wall to give it a stylish angle.

​Simple look..

Calderón de la Barca 114, Gantous Arquitectos Gantous Arquitectos Modern Terrace
Gantous Arquitectos

Gantous Arquitectos
Gantous Arquitectos
Gantous Arquitectos

The simplicity of the concrete fixtures here make for a soothing statement indeed.

​All concrete.

Terrasse Paris 16, FIORELLINO paysagiste FIORELLINO paysagiste Patios & Decks
FIORELLINO paysagiste

FIORELLINO paysagiste
FIORELLINO paysagiste
FIORELLINO paysagiste

The furniture has been done up with concrete, which is easy to clean and maintain. The planters too follow the same theme.

​Concrete path.

A Roof Garden, Chelsea, Bowles & Wyer Bowles & Wyer Modern Terrace
Bowles &amp; Wyer

A Roof Garden, Chelsea

Bowles & Wyer
Bowles &amp; Wyer
Bowles & Wyer

This concrete path is lined with pebbles and solid concrete tiles for a quaint and impressive look.

​Concrete chimney.

homify Modern Terrace
homify

homify
homify
homify

The concrete chimney in this space creates a warm look where one can spend cozy evenings.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

