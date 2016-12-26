Luxuriously contemporary home for new couple

A new couple always looks forward to a home, which will tell their story to the entire world. Today’s modern day couple is gung-ho about snazzy urban spaces that come with much functionality, even in compact yet creatively done up quarters. This next home also speaks of the personality of the couple who dwell within. The layers of opulence have been restricted to certain corners, while the rest of the home has a contemporary and not so minimalist feel. How have the interior landscape designers at Espaco Minimo managed to achieve this design feat with the modern eclectic? Come and have a look to find out for yourself!
The gingham fabric stool is what first catches your attention and creates a warm vibe when you enter this home. The entryway is a small one, which has been done up entirely in glossy white. The white surfaces may have taken a turn for the blatantly contemporary, but the warm touches like the red frame bearing a picture and the stool makes for a more welcoming and eclectic aura in this contemporary space. The wooden floor also adds a rustic touch.
The couple seems to know that their personality lies in the play of color. Despite their obvious love for sleek finishes and white, they have managed to bring in eye-popping modern shades that create a well put together concept in this living room. The grey blue panels in the ceiling insets create a romantic breezy sky like feeling while the warm wooden floor has a bright hue. The yellow cushions and monochrome patterns liven up the space while the vibrant reading chair and its quirky lamp lends a hint of playfulness. Casual motifs and a floor level shelf make for a lightweight look here.
The couple has decided to play with a formal menu in this opulent yet casual dining room. The oval shaped white table creates the right kind of decor statement, which also makes for better movement in this compact room. The retro style chairs and the sideboard also create a casual look. But the piece de resistance has to be the golden patterned royal looking wallpaper as well as the layered chandelier that hangs down the center. The green tinted bottles make for a colorful pop on the white dining table.
The bedroom and corridor have been done up with sponge painted textures and zebra print rugs to create a contemporary and quirky look. A mirror has been suspended on a ribbon for a romantic feel.
The kitchen has a true blue sense of style, thanks to the wide country inspired stripes and the white appliances that match the white cabinetry. A simple lamp can be seen above and the patterns on the mitts also create a warm feel.
