House of curves for visual inspiration

This home can easily be termed as the house of curves, thanks to the visual play of undulating surfaces done up with well finished textures. The effect is a mesmerizing one that also creates a unique look. Hidden within the walls of this pretty home are spaces that are apt for all family members, and elements that will appeal to each of their sensibilities. Credit goes to the interior designers and decorators at DESIGNER DE INTERIORES E PAISAGISTA IARA KÍLARIS. Come and find out more with this unique home tour!
The overall look and feel of the home is a stylish yet homely one with curves for the structure as well as the furniture.
The designers have created a well-rounded structure—quite literally! The curves of the structure make for a simple look with smooth finishes. The ribbed stone textures and the metallic doors in white add to the ethereal aura of the space. Stone also lines the driveway along with greenery and panels of tiles to further define the area.
The circular driveway and porch have a pretty garden on one end with bright focused lighting to welcome you inside.
The neutral hued media room or lounge holds one very prominent element—a sturdy wooden wall. The wooden texture makes for a robust statement here while the indoor palms spread plenty of cheer. This wall holds the television and other entertainment essentials. The lighting in the wave-like false ceiling adds to the dramatic aura of the space.
The master bedroom of the space is a sophisticated one with plenty of aplomb! The orange and black cushions on the neutral hued bedding as well as the bold stripes on the sheers make for a powerful play of color and texture. The headboard is impaneled with rich tapestry and framed with lighting.
The study is a monochrome space with rich pieces and fabrics. The wooden floor and the glass doors make the room appear much larger. The sleek semi-circular table holds your attention as does the egg shaped swivel chair!
The princess bedroom is all about an understated elegance and a child-like theme with pretty circle cubbies and the whimsical patterns on the bedding. A large circle of light descends from the ceiling, adding to the beauty of the room.
This compact kitchen is installed in a corner from where it glows stylishly, thanks to the discs of light in the ceiling as well as the pops of red color in the breakfast nook and bar stools.
Who said laundry had to be a dull activity, marred by boredom? The tiny indoor garden on the other side of the glass cubicle holding the washer and dryer end up creating a soothing feel as you do the mundane!
The bathroom is a monochrome design wonder with sleek sabers of golden light, casting a glow from the black and chrome lamps.
