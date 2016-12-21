The best air-cleaning plants for your home!

A healthy home is vital for your well being and you might be surprised to learn just how much your house plants can contribute to a clean environment! Gardeners know this already, but for us, this was brand new information that is far too important to keep to ourselves! In layman's terms, certain house plant varieties make light work of filtering harmful gases in our environment, in particular, benzene, formaldehyde, Trichloroethylene, xylene and ammonia. Just in case you are wondering what the scientific credentials of this claim is, you can rest easy, as NASA actually conducted a study and deduced that certain plants can help to combat headaches, dizziness, eye irritation and others repeated symptoms!
We have found some pictures that should give you an idea of the kinds of plants you are looking for, so take a look, make a note of the names and get to the garden center today, as green friends aren't just suitable for your garden!
Palms not only clean your air, they look amazing as well! Perfect for creating a totally tropical feel in your home, they work in any room!
Ferns are amazing. Such versatile plants, they need little care but look after you so well. Just be sure to trim them though, as they can get a little rambunctious!
Any evergreen plants are great, as they need little care and will look beautiful all year round. Perfect for all you busy worker bees!
Ivy is a fantastic plant and with it being a creeper, can work well as a totally green feature wall in your home!
We added this one in just for fun, as air purifying plants are wonderful, but you want to get rid of pesky flies that can make your home unhealthy too! We just love their vibrant little mouths!
Ok, so we couldn't find a picture of a spider plant, but they are beautiful, with their long leaves that drape naturally. Pop them up high for the best effect!