The best air-cleaning plants for your home!

A healthy home is vital for your well being and you might be surprised to learn just how much your house plants can contribute to a clean environment! Gardeners know this already, but for us, this was brand new information that is far too important to keep to ourselves! In layman's terms, certain house plant varieties make light work of filtering harmful gases in our environment, in particular, benzene, formaldehyde, Trichloroethylene, xylene and ammonia. Just in case you are wondering what the scientific credentials of this claim is, you can rest easy, as NASA actually conducted a study and deduced that certain plants can help to combat headaches, dizziness, eye irritation and others repeated symptoms!

We have found some pictures that should give you an idea of the kinds of plants you are looking for, so take a look, make a note of the names and get to the garden center today, as green friends aren't just suitable for your garden!