Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

The best air-cleaning plants for your home!

press profile homify press profile homify
homify Garden Plants & flowers
Loading admin actions …

A healthy home is vital for your well being and you might be surprised to learn just how much your house plants can contribute to a clean environment! Gardeners know this already, but for us, this was brand new information that is far too important to keep to ourselves! In layman's terms, certain house plant varieties make light work of filtering harmful gases in our environment, in particular, benzene, formaldehyde, Trichloroethylene, xylene and ammonia. Just in case you are wondering what the scientific credentials of this claim is, you can rest easy, as NASA actually conducted a study and deduced that certain plants can help to combat headaches, dizziness, eye irritation and others repeated symptoms!

We have found some pictures that should give you an idea of the kinds of plants you are looking for, so take a look, make a note of the names and get to the garden center today, as green friends aren't just suitable for your garden!

1. Dwarf Date and Bamboo Palms.

Butterfly Palm Tree (Dypsis lutescens) homify Garden Plants & flowers
homify

Butterfly Palm Tree (Dypsis lutescens)

homify
homify
homify

Palms not only clean your air, they look amazing as well! Perfect for creating a totally tropical feel in your home, they work in any room!

2. Boston and Kimberley Queen ferns.

Fern Garden Garden Arts Tropical style garden
Garden Arts

Fern Garden

Garden Arts
Garden Arts
Garden Arts

Ferns are amazing. Such versatile plants, they need little care but look after you so well. Just be sure to trim them though, as they can get a little rambunctious!

3. Chinese Evergreen.

Pot plants in design Custom Media Interior landscaping
Custom Media

Pot plants in design

Custom Media
Custom Media
Custom Media

Any evergreen plants are great, as they need little care and will look beautiful all year round. Perfect for all you busy worker bees!

4. Devil's Ivy.

Natural bathroom Custom Media BathroomDecoration
Custom Media

Natural bathroom

Custom Media
Custom Media
Custom Media

Ivy is a fantastic plant and with it being a creeper, can work well as a totally green feature wall in your home! 

6. Venus Fly Trap.

Venus Flytrap, Bakker.com Bakker.com Modern Garden
Bakker.com

Venus Flytrap

Bakker.com
Bakker.com
Bakker.com

We added this one in just for fun, as air purifying plants are wonderful, but you want to get rid of pesky flies that can make your home unhealthy too! We just love their vibrant little mouths!

For more healthy home tips, take a look at this article: 22 things in your home that need cleaning—today!

5. Spider plants.

Large Glasshouse Terrarium ELLA JAMES Garden Accessories & decoration
ELLA JAMES

Large Glasshouse Terrarium

ELLA JAMES
ELLA JAMES
ELLA JAMES

Ok, so we couldn't find a picture of a spider plant, but they are beautiful, with their long leaves that drape naturally. Pop them up high for the best effect!

A beautiful home in 11 pictures!
Are you going to put your green thumb to the test?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks