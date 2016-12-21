A summer house project that is like a dream

If you love the idea of having a second home that you can retreat to for the summer holidays, we think today's project is a great template to follow! Not as large as a standard family house, it still has all the amenities that you need, but makes so much more of the garden and looks amazing! For those long, hot summer days, we can't think of anything nicer than spending some time at a property like this one and we have a feeling that summer holidays we definitely in the architect's mind when they designed it! Let's take a look and see if this would be perfect for you and your family!
The styling of this house is beautiful! Simple and elegant, it is actually a prefabricated home, which makes it a far less costly endeavor to complete, not to mention being quick to assemble. The simple white, black and natural wood color scheme ensures that it will look stylish and timeless all year round.
Is this the biggest kitchen in the world? No, but is is full of charm utterly functional and allows you to easily cook nutritious family meals, which is all you really need it to do! With all the natural light pouring in, it feels warm and inviting and offers a good vantage point for keeping an eye on kids in the garden!
Yes, this isn't the biggest house in the world, but let's be honest; who can afford two huge family homes? A smaller, more perfunctory summer house is the norm, but that's not to say that this property doesn't cater to every need! It has a fantastic integrated garage, for example and the wood cladding really lifts the facade too.
We REALLY wouldn't be adverse to spending a whole summer here, as this interior just looks so relaxing! A simple open-plan layout really makes the most of the space and the huge windows everywhere means that even when outside, younger residents can be kept an eye on! The inset fire here is lovely and does make us think that this would be a great Christmas home too!
This delicious terrace is such a bonus! Naturally, during the summer you want to be outdoors as much as possible and with sun loungers, an outdoor dining area and a mature garden in place, we doubt the interior would be used for much more than sleeping! This really is a home that appeals to both kids and adults!
