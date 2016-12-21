Your browser is out-of-date.

A beautiful home in 11 pictures!

Casa CL, BAM! arquitectura BAM! arquitectura Country style house
When it comes to having everything all in one house, we think today's project has nailed it! You really won't believe how beautiful, functional, modern and different this building manages to be, which is why we are going to show you 11 pictures, from a variety of vantage points, to really hammer the point home! The architect in charge of creating this spectacular and attention-grabbing house worked every angle, included innovative ideas and worked to make this home absolutely perfect for the new owners and if they weren't delighted, then we'd be more than happy to move in! Let's take a look around and see if you are as blown away as we were!

1. Drenched in light.

Casa CL, BAM! arquitectura BAM! arquitectura Country style house
The positioning of this home is amazing! It sits in uninterrupted sunlight all day long and must be wonderfully warm inside!

2. Stunning lines.

Casa CL, BAM! arquitectura BAM! arquitectura Country style house
Just look at the lines on this house! So sharp and smooth, every  single angle looks phenomenal!

3. A stunning terrace.

Casa CL, BAM! arquitectura BAM! arquitectura Country style house
With an all-weather terrace running around two sides of the building, this home really offers day to night enjoyment!

4. Wooden ceiling details.

Casa CL, BAM! arquitectura BAM! arquitectura Country style house
The dining area and grill here is amazing, but just look at those wooden details in the terrace roof! Stunning!

5. Set in a green space.

Casa CL, BAM! arquitectura BAM! arquitectura Country style house
The location of this house is utterly spectacular! The house would look great anywhere, but here, it's even more amazing!

6. Dining with a view.

Casa CL, BAM! arquitectura BAM! arquitectura Country style dining room
Even dining indoors is a gorgeous experience here, thanks to the view out of this huge window!

7. A sleek kitchen.

Casa CL, BAM! arquitectura BAM! arquitectura Kitchen
Natural wood has been used to amazing effect throughout this build and contrasts with stainless steel in the kitchen perfectly! That wine glass rack is inspired as well!

8. A rustic bathroom.

Casa CL, BAM! arquitectura BAM! arquitectura Minimalist style bathroom
Despite the very modern architecture of the house, there is a definite rustic feel too. This bathroom really heightens that with exposed brickwork!

9. Spectacular skylights.

Casa CL, BAM! arquitectura BAM! arquitectura Country style house
A wonderful innovation, these high-level windows ensure that natural light pours into the home constantly.

10. A vision at night.

Casa CL, BAM! arquitectura BAM! arquitectura Country style house
Wow! This home looks great during the day, but at night, looks so welcoming and warm!

11. Tactile textures.

Casa CL, BAM! arquitectura BAM! arquitectura Country style house
The rustic texture of the external building materials is really highlighted to perfection by subtle yet effective up lighters!

For more wonderful home inspiration, take a look at this article: An apartment transformation you have to see to believe!

Is this your dream home?

