A beautiful home in 11 pictures!

When it comes to having everything all in one house, we think today's project has nailed it! You really won't believe how beautiful, functional, modern and different this building manages to be, which is why we are going to show you 11 pictures, from a variety of vantage points, to really hammer the point home! The architect in charge of creating this spectacular and attention-grabbing house worked every angle, included innovative ideas and worked to make this home absolutely perfect for the new owners and if they weren't delighted, then we'd be more than happy to move in! Let's take a look around and see if you are as blown away as we were!