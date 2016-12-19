The perfect home to start a family

Starting a family is a great responsibility but is also incredibly rewarding. Many people don't put a lot of effort into their first homes for a number of reasons, but mainly because they do not think they will live there that long. But that shouldn't be the case! Your first home should be something that you remember fondly and can be proud of when you look back a few years down the road. This doesn't mean you need to spend an arm and a leg to get the things you want, but it also doesn't mean that you should sacrifice on style just because you don't think you will stay there for very long.

This home in China is a great example of a perfect first home that is simple yet very stylish. The hardwood throughout the house gives the space warmth against the white walls as well as a beautiful natural element. The design of the home is a mix of modern and a bit eclectic, which is a great technique to use when you have kids in the home. Everything in the home features clean, sleek lines but the wood and the lighting soften those edges to create a family friendly home ready for kids to play in!