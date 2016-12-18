Your browser is out-of-date.

30 great styles for your kitchen

Pelleport, Agence Glenn Medioni Agence Glenn Medioni Kitchen
The kitchen is the heart of the home and should be treated as so. A lot of thought goes into the design and decorating of this space because it is one of the most important rooms of the house. It is where you cook for your friends and family, having meaningful conversations, and even make yourself feel better after a long day. The kitchen is a vital room in any house and it should be given a lot of time and attention when designing or redecorating it.

Below are thirty ideas for any size kitchen and any design style that will inspire you to transform this space into a place where you will never want to leave. Everything from super traditional to modern to down-right quirky, there is something for everyone on this list! Don't let the idea of designing a kitchen intimidate you, let yourself create a space that will be well-loved and well-used.

1. Modern style meets natural elements to bring your kitchen into the 21st century.

Schmidt Kitchens Barnet

High Gloss Open Plan Kitchen

2. All white, or almost, make the kitchen feel very bright and open and also allows colorful elements to pop.

Schmidt Kitchens Barnet

Modern, contemporary Kitchen with Peninsula

3. Two-toned color schemes are a great way to make decorating easy since you only have to focus on two colors.

Schmidt Kitchens Barnet

Wood effect open plan kitchen with island

4. Rustic style incorporates wooden elements and exposed brick to create a cozy kitchen.

사랑스럽고 다정한 나의 보보뚜 [경주 괘릉리], 윤성하우징 윤성하우징 Kitchen
윤성하우징

5. A monochromatic design palette, such as white or light gray, makes a kitchen feel much larger than it is.

homify Modern Kitchen
homify

6. Make your kitchen pop with a bold color scheme such as these bright yellow cabinets.

Apartamento Vila Nova Conceição , Asenne Arquitetura Asenne Arquitetura Modern Kitchen
Asenne Arquitetura

7. Create a calm cooking environment with a neutral color palette.

CASA ROTI, Estudio Meraki Estudio Meraki Modern Kitchen Wood effect
Estudio Meraki

8. Modern meets rustic with this sleek kitchen and an exposed brick wall.

rehabilitación casa en Barcelona, GPA Gestión de Proyectos Arquitectónicos ]gpa[® GPA Gestión de Proyectos Arquitectónicos ]gpa[® Kitchen
GPA Gestión de Proyectos Arquitectónicos ]gpa[®

9. Feel groovy in a retro style kitchen with all modern appliances.

_IN Panamby, ARQ_IN ARQ_IN Modern Kitchen
ARQ_IN

10. If you love entertaining, cooking, or simply have a large family, think about creating a kitchen with extensive counterspace so you can work efficiently.

Desarrollo de Interiorísmo , LA RORA Interiorismo & Arquitectura LA RORA Interiorismo & Arquitectura Modern Kitchen
LA RORA Interiorismo &amp; Arquitectura

11. Not all kitchens are equal, create a kitchen island that is functional for you, such as this angled one, to give your space character.

The Kitchen Johnny Grey Kitchen
Johnny Grey

The Kitchen

12. For the traditional types, take inspiration from the Renaissance.

Man & Woman, ЙОХ architects ЙОХ architects Kitchen
ЙОХ architects

13. Wood is a very cozy element and great to make your kitchen really feel like the heart of the home.

Residências na Praia luxuosas , Cristina Amaral Arquitetura e Interiores Cristina Amaral Arquitetura e Interiores Kitchen
Cristina Amaral Arquitetura e Interiores

14. Take Paleo to a whole other level by incorporating the outdoors into your kitchen.

Casa da Floresta, Ferraro Habitat Ferraro Habitat Kitchen
Ferraro Habitat

15. Create a multi-leveled kitchen island that is also multi-functional.

Casa JC - Cond. Retiro do Chalé, CAMILA FERREIRA ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES CAMILA FERREIRA ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES Kitchen
CAMILA FERREIRA ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES

16. Use creative lighting to instantly change the look of your kitchen.

Denkendorf | Deutschland, LEICHT Küchen AG LEICHT Küchen AG Modern Kitchen
LEICHT Küchen AG

17. Curvy elements and bright colors will immediately take your kitchen into the future.

Residential project, ARY Studios ARY Studios Modern Kitchen
ARY Studios

18. Create a whimsical space with decals for your kitchen cabinets and bring out your inner child.

Residential interiors, Dream space Interiors Dream space Interiors Kitchen Plywood Amber/Gold
Dream space Interiors

19. Create a sophisticated kitchen with a black and white color scheme.

Chelsea Kitchen, Lewis Alderson Lewis Alderson Kitchen
Lewis Alderson

Chelsea Kitchen

20. Your kitchen can also become your dining area by creating an extendable island that will be unique and functional.

Kitchen Past-IT (Hands Made Ideas), Simona Garufi Simona Garufi Industrial style kitchen
Simona Garufi

21. If your kitchen is long and narrow make the best of it by creating as much counterspace as possible to make the most out of it.

the blue kitchen ZERO9 Modern Kitchen
ZERO9

the blue kitchen

22. Storage is key in any size kitchen and can be put in any nooks and crannies that may be underutilized.

Cornforth White Shaker Kitchen homify Kitchen
homify

Cornforth White Shaker Kitchen

23. Use a patterned tile to make a funky and creative look for your kitchen.

Badkamer & tegels magazine nummer 51, Badkamer & Tegels magazine Badkamer & Tegels magazine Kitchen
Badkamer &amp; Tegels magazine

24. For the artists out there, use this opportunity to make your kitchen a piece of art with unique pieces.

homify Modern Kitchen
homify

25. Use deep, rich tones to create an elegant and sophisticated look for your kitchen.

Casa Temozón 17, Arturo Campos Arquitectos Arturo Campos Arquitectos Modern Kitchen
Arturo Campos Arquitectos

26. Cut through traditional piece with funky shapes to create a unique and interesting kitchen.

Pelleport, Agence Glenn Medioni Agence Glenn Medioni Kitchen
Agence Glenn Medioni

27. If you can't decide, use an eclectic mix of styles to create a kitchen that is all your own.

CASA 1101 by Harquitectes, HARQUITECTES HARQUITECTES Kitchen
HARQUITECTES

28. Natural elements are nicely complemented by an abundance of natural light.

Cabaña Las Pendientes - Patagonia Argentina, Aguirre Arquitectura Patagonica Aguirre Arquitectura Patagonica Kitchen
Aguirre Arquitectura Patagonica

29. A classic kitchen is a beautiful way to get everything you need as well as everything you want.

homify Modern Kitchen
homify

30. Think outside the box and design an incredibly unique kitchen island that flows with your design.

Italienische Designerküchen mit Küchenoberflächen aus edlem Echtholz , Küchengaleria Oßwald GmbH Küchengaleria Oßwald GmbH Modern Kitchen
Küchengaleria Oßwald GmbH

