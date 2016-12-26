How to furnish your house from scratch

When you have decided on how to organize your home, you can begin to visit furniture stores and browse online catalogs. We recommend you start with furnishing your kitchen because that is the focus of your family life. You may also want to consider these points:

- What is our maximum budget?

- What style do you love the most?

- How much room is there for the pantry and storage?

- How many people are usually in the kitchen together?

In this way, you will have a better idea about the type of furniture you would like to buy.