11 rules for covering your walls

press profile homify
Muros Verdes Exteriores, Ranka Follaje Sintético
Choosing a wall covering is an important element when it comes to our interior and exterior spaces. There are so many textures and materials to choose from that finding the right 'fit' is not always easy. We want something that reflects our style as well as making our interior or exterior space stand out. We put this article together with the hope of making some of those choices a little easier for you. 

So here are 11 general rules regarding choosing the right wall covering to keep up with contemporary times. 

1. The wood must be in good condition.

Muros Verdes Exteriores, Ranka Follaje Sintético
Ranka Follaje Sintético

Ranka Follaje Sintético
Ranka Follaje Sintético
Ranka Follaje Sintético

To cover the walls of your garden space, you must choose wood that is in good condition. It is important that it is free of defects, that it can sustain the weather and is generally in a neat and fully usable condition. 

If you love wooden houses and designs, you will not want to miss this house which looks to be straight out of a fairytale!

2. Diversify with some plant life.

Decoración Muros Verdes, Ranka Follaje Sintético
Ranka Follaje Sintético

Ranka Follaje Sintético
Ranka Follaje Sintético
Ranka Follaje Sintético

No style is complete with a little hint of nature. Using plants to diversify your style not only adds color, but it also creates a natural look which you can be proud of for its sustainability. 

3. Be a little bold.

Muros Verdes Exteriores, Ranka Follaje Sintético
Ranka Follaje Sintético

Ranka Follaje Sintético
Ranka Follaje Sintético
Ranka Follaje Sintético

One of the most effective methods used to highlight the effect of walls is by creating some contrast between natural and man-made materials. As we can see in this image, avant-garde techniques have been employed to create a puzzling effect. 

4. Do not overdo it.

La Colina 17, Estudio Manuel Peredo
Estudio Manuel Peredo

Estudio Manuel Peredo
Estudio Manuel Peredo
Estudio Manuel Peredo

Regardless of the material chosen to cover the walls of your space, it is important to make it look like it blends in with the rest of the environment—so be mindful of the landscape surrounding the wall as well. 

5. Make no exceptions.

homify Modern Walls and Floors
homify

homify
homify
homify

Do not limit yourself to choosing materials that are readily available and easy to use. If you are creating a feature wall pay attention to each element of design as well as the material so that you are in sync with the decorative trends of your whole house, not just one room. 

6. Do not forget about the texture.

homify Modern Walls and Floors
homify

homify
homify
homify

Do not forget that when choosing materials for covering the walls, you should select a texture that suits your room and highlights specific stylistic elements. At times having contrasting textures works, but at other times it doesn't. If you need to hire a interior decorator for advice, it might be worth it. 

7. Welcome geometric shapes.

Diseño & Papel Tapiz Paper Muse, Diseño Interior & Papel Tapiz
Diseño Interior & Papel Tapiz

Diseño Interior & Papel Tapiz
Diseño Interior &amp; Papel Tapiz
Diseño Interior & Papel Tapiz

Geometric shapes appear very flamboyantly in a space like this and are a sign of modernity. It is important that the shapes and colors are in sync with the rest of the decor. 

8. Line game.

Blum Showroom, Taller David Dana
Taller David Dana

Taller David Dana
Taller David Dana
Taller David Dana

You can play with lines and even strive to accentuate them even further. Lines are a major part of the structure and decoration because they can look modern, simple, elegant.

9. Do not obstruct your walls too much.

homify Modern Walls and Floors
homify

homify
homify
homify

If your walls are masterpieces in themselves, limit the amount of things you put on them. If you have paintings, don't cover the walls with them, but only use a few to accentuate the quality of the wall.

10. Look for balance.

Casa Marino, ATV Arquitectos
ATV Arquitectos

ATV Arquitectos
ATV Arquitectos
ATV Arquitectos

No element should break the balance. Make sure that your wall interacts with the rest of the space in a harmonious way. 

11. Don't forget about dynamics.

Referenzen- Naturstein, MM NATURSTEIN GMBH
MM NATURSTEIN GMBH

MM NATURSTEIN GMBH
MM NATURSTEIN GMBH
MM NATURSTEIN GMBH

Whilst at times it is advisable to have everything in one dimension, making sure that your landscape design is without excessive elements is key. Be dynamic, be bold, but don't overdo it. 

What texture do you find fascinating on a wall?

